Santa Barbara Design Firm Featuring Six Artists in New Gallery

When it comes to architectural and interior design, featuring artwork in a home is essential for breathing life into an empty space. The harmonious melding of art with design is so important that Santa Barbara design firm Mosaic Architects and Interiors has recently opened a gallery in their office to spotlight the work of six of their artist-collaborators. And for this April’s 1st Thursday Art Walk, the gallery will be opening its doors for public viewing.

MOSAIC ARCHITECTS + INTERIORS in Victoria Court is now part of the 1st Thursday Artwalk | Photo: Courtesy

“We have artists’ work available currently in our gallery where you can buy a piece of art that is not gonna break the bank,” said Mosaic partner Stefan Eder about the work displayed in their office gallery. “They are something that normal people, if they appreciate it, can afford to buy and put it in their house.”

In their gallery, they will be featuring the works of super-size painter Will Day, abstract sculptor Joey Vaiasuso, ethereal painter Danielle Hatherley, award-winning rug designer Emma Gardner, and abstract-expressionist painter Michael O’Guinn. For O’Guinn, the gallery has been an opportunity for him to install a wide range of his work and curate the space as he sees fit.

“Mosaic clearly loves art and it’s been a wonderful relationship thus far,” O’Guinn said about working with the firm. “We’re hoping to spread the word about the new gallery space to draw in art lovers interested in working with Mosaic’s talented team and perhaps collect a painting in that process.”

Having originally began as an architecture firm with a focus on hospitality projects, Mosaic Architects and Interiors has been operating in Santa Barbara since 2006. Over time, they found a love for growing one-on-one relationships with their clients and thus began their journey into designing imaginative custom homes to fit clients’ visions. With this came a passion for making unique art and decor accessible to the public, in hopes that people will be able to find pieces they can enjoy and use in their own homes.

“It is very important from day one to incorporate art into the buildings we live in,” said Eder about how art plays a role in their design process. “So it’s not only the furniture we show in our drawings, but we already show blank canvases on walls, or sculptures, or anything that is artistic because we really feel that living with art is important to the way we live.”

Mosaic Architects and Interiors’s office can be found inside Victoria Court near State Street. Their gallery will be open to the public on April 6th from 5-8 p.m. and will continue to be available for viewing throughout the rest of the month.