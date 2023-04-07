Today we are witnessing the real insurrection. And it is being carried out by the Democrat Party and the left, not Donald Trump. As Mark Levin said on April 4, “It was the first time in our history when the Democrat Party used a Democrat city, with a Democrat grand jury, and a Democrat judge to manufacture a criminal case against the leading GOP candidate running for president. And then, another radical Democrat DA in Georgia proceeded to go after Trump criminally also.

Wake up America. If they can do this to a billionaire like Trump, they can do it to anyone, even you. This is the type of thing that happens in communist countries and banana republics.