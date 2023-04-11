Legal Cards Held Close

I’ve usually enjoyed the Angry Poodle’s acerbic rants and appreciate Nick Welsh’s line about “Trump’s face fused to his own ass” in his latest howl (“Dubious Glance on Trump Indictment”). But this dog barks up the wrong tree in joining so many frightened progressives worrying, just wringing their hands, that DJT will get off in New York DA Bragg’s recent indictment. Bragg leaves himself plenty of room to maneuver, and he’s cleverly holding some legal cards to his chest as well as publicly holding the orange-haired fascist’s feet to the fire.

But let’s get honest here. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, like Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller before him, lacks the gumption to openly charge this former president. (Garland: Do your job!)

Isn’t it interesting that it requires an aggressive, Black, male state DA to finally cross the line that so many other officials have simply lacked the balls to do?

Yeah, sure, the Georgia DA Willis has a constitutional case that’s certainly much stronger; Special Prosecutor Jack Smith may eventually indict the serial adulterer and ex-Prez… When do these indictments and arrests kick off? DJT grows stronger in the absence of indictments and arrests by public officials. He revels in seeming to be above the law, but when after several years someone in power takes legal action then liberal critics stammer oh my, “Why not wait for a real bazooka of a case”?

Been waiting years, and Trump is damaged.

Kudos to Alvin Bragg, NY State DA, for undertaking real action; he didn’t mind “squinting.”