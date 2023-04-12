Santa Barbara Public Library Offers Volunteer Tutor Training for Reading Intervention Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 12, 2023

The Santa Barbara Public Library will host a three-session tutor training in April and May to continue to support struggling students through the SBPL OG Readers Tutoring Program. Join library staff at the next training on Saturdays April 29, May 6 and 13, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Central Library.

The Library invites adults and teens looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity to become OG Tutors as part of this free, one-on-one tutoring service for 1st – 4th graders. Library staff match students and tutors after volunteers have completed an 8-hour training based on the Orton-Gillingham (OG) approach, which employs multisensory learning, phonics based instruction, and structured lessons.

The OG Readers Program is a unique opportunity for Santa Barbara students to catch up on essential reading skills. Since less than half of local students are reading at grade level, volunteering with the Library provides a chance to be an active part of a community solution to this need. Volunteers will learn postgraduate-level reading intervention skills to provide targeted strategies to students in a way that traditional tutoring programs do not address. This innovative program is offered by only a handful of libraries nationwide.

Once training is complete, volunteers will meet their students at least once a week at an SBPL location. Volunteers will be matched with a child based on both parties’ availability. The Library will provide all needed materials and offer ongoing support. Volunteers should enjoy working with young people, exhibit patience, and be excited to share a passion for reading. All volunteers must be at least 16 years of age and those over 18 will be required to complete a background check. Tutors are expected to complete the training sessions and commit to at least one hour of tutoring per week for a minimum of 6 months.

Register to attend the training on the Library’s website.

Teens ages 16 and up can earn service hours for both training hours and weekly tutoring hours.

Learn more about how to become a tutor by emailing Library staff at OGreaders@santabarbaraca.gov.

Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.