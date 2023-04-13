Looking Ahead to Lagerville

A big beer competition is bubbling up in Buellton this weekend with the return of Lagerville Beer Fest, hosted by Figueroa Mountain Brewing on Saturday, April 15. Now in its fourth year, with more than 50 breweries slated to participate, the festivities include a juried competition to decide which beer brands earn bragging rights as the greatest lagermakers around. The panel will award medals for best light lager and best dark lager, in addition to the people’s choice award

“Lager” is a broad term encompassing a diverse array of beer styles from all over the world that are defined by their bottom-fermenting yeast and lower fermentation temperatures. Lagers of all styles have had a resurgence in interest among the craft beer community over the past few years, and the festival, hosted by Figueroa Mountain Brewing, seeks to honor that passion with only the brewers who make the best examples.

Breweries from all over the United States will be pouring, as well as countries as far as Mexico, Australia, and Germany. There will even be a special collaboration from Bayreuth, Germany’s Maisel & Friends and Figueroa Mountain on a lager named Bockville that will only be available in Maisel’s home market in Europe, but they are bringing a few kegs to sample at the event in its only American appearance.

In return, Figueroa Mountain is having Maisel collaborate with them on their yearly “Super Collab” beer, also called Lagerville. The beer, which is released every year at the festival, will bring together the two breweries as well as San Luis Obispo brewers There Does Not Exist. This year, they’ll create a hoppy West.

Lagerville takes over Figueroa Mountain’s Buellton location (45 Industrial Way) from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Tickets are $55 general admission, and $65 for VIP, which includes early access at 11 a.m. and the opportunity to taste beers brought exclusively for the VIP hour.

Live entertainment will be provided by R&B tribute band The 90’s Babiez, Reggae band Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters, and DJ Peetey, with food available for purchase.

For tickets and a full listing of participating breweries, visit lagerville.beer.