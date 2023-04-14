$66 MILLION INVESTED IN MEASURE A PROJECTS COUNTYWIDE IN 2022

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Association of Governments recently released its

2022 annual report on Measure A programs and projects. The report details progress made on

various transportation and infrastructure projects and programs in the region.

Measure A, Santa Barbara County’s local transportation half cent sales tax measure, was

approved by 79% of Santa Barbara County voters in November 2008. The sales tax collection

totaled $53.9 in Fiscal Year 2021/22, up 16% over the prior fiscal year. Measure A is projected

to collect $1.6 billion through 2040. With additional state/federal funding leveraged in the fiscal

year, over $66 million was invested in voter approved transportation projects and programs

countywide.

“Measure A is essential to the transportation landscape of Santa Barbara County, said Jenelle

Osborne, chair of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board of directors and

Lompoc mayor. “Thanks to the support of the community, Measure A has secured over $500

million in state and federal funds over the past 11 years. Together, we are making tangible,

positive changes to improving the infrastructure and overall safety of our streets, highways,

bridges, sidewalks and more for all those living, working, and traveling through our county.”

Highlights of 2022 include securing innovative financing to keep construction on the move as

well as S&P Global awarding AA+ credit rating to Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, a testament to the agency’s capacity to fulfill its promises to meet its financial

commitments. The credit rating helped secure a rare Transportation Infrastructure Finance and

Innovation Act (TIFIA) federal loan to help finance efforts to complete the Highway 101

Carpinteria to Santa Barbara Project and Measure A projects and programs countywide.

“The advances in transportation projects and programs in the region in 2022 are exciting,” said

Marjie Kirn, executive director of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. “Notably,

the electrification of Clean Air Express and the journey toward zero-emissions stands out as an

innovative transit technology. This long-distance electric bus is paving the way for an energy

efficient commuter experience into the future.”

Other highlights include Santa Maria Bonita School District’s adoption of a bicycle education

program, the opening of the Highway 101 carpool lanes in Carpinteria, how a vanpool quick start

program is helping a local business retain employees and a year in photos of county and city

Measure A funded projects in 2022.

Voters approved a slate of projects and programs for Measure A and spending is divided into

three categories: 13.4% to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety on Highway 101 and

43.3% each for North County and South Coast for high priority transportation projects including

local street improvements, increasing transportation opportunities for transit dependent residents

including the elderly and disabled, building safer walking and bike routes to school and providing

increased opportunities for carpool and vanpool programs.



Santa Barbara County Association of Governments administers Measure A according to strict

accountability provisions including annual independent financial audits and public review of

expenditures by the Measure A Citizen’s Oversight Committee.

The public can visit www.measurea.net to learn more about Measure A transportation projects

and programs and benefits for residents in the region or visit https://bit.ly/3Ukc3ZD to download

the 2022 Annual Report.