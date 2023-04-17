Santa Barbara Unified Provides Update on Universal Transitional Kindergarten Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Unified’s efforts around Kindergarten readiness were presented at the Tuesday, April 11 Board of Trustees meeting.

District staff discussed Kindergarten Student Entrance Profile (KSEP) data results for 2022-2023, as well as updates on Universal Transitional Kindergarten (TK).

Making sure students are ready for kindergarten means they must be socially, emotionally, and cognitively ready to participate fully and access the curriculum.

Kindergarten readiness in Santa Barbara Unified is at 40%, according to the 2022-2023 KSEP Total Readiness Data. Santa Barbara County is at 25%. First 5 Santa Barbara County has set a goal for 75% of students will be “ready to go” by 2030.

Universal Transitional Kindergarten will be a pathway for students to be kindergarten “ready to go.” Right now, 137 students are enrolled in TK at all nine of the district’s elementary schools. For next school year, enrollment is up to 155 students and is expected to rise as we get closer to August.

“Students must build a strong foundation of learning to be successful in school. Transitional Kindergarten is a critical tool for ensuring all students have access to the knowledge and socio-emotional skills needed in the classroom. Santa Barbara Unified looks forward to continuing to build this program up,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

At Santa Barbara Unified School District, we are continuing our efforts to ensure that we have the staffing, facilities, and professional development needed to support newly enrolled students for the 2023-2024 school year.

By the 2025 – 2026 school year, every four-year-old will be eligible to enroll in Transitional Kindergarten.