The Home Page | Haciendas, How-To’s, and More

From Top Gun to ER to Broadway and beyond, Anthony Edwards — born right here in Santa Barbara — has made a name for himself on stage and screen. In the world of real estate, he’s recently made headlines by putting the Capistrano Beach hacienda-style home that he’s owned for 25 years on the market for $6.5 million. Built in 1928 by the storied Doheny family, the home features several cozy patios, such as the one shown above, that enhance a central courtyard to provide tons of indoor-outdoor living space in the oceanfront hideaway. Inside, every room has interesting touches, like this curved tiled ceiling in the kitchen:

Credit: Neue Focus

And check out this under-the-sea tiled bathroom fit for Ariel herself:

Credit: Neue Focus

If this isn’t quite your style, never fear. Straight out of the backyard, you can hop over a short sea wall to be on the sand and splash in the ocean.

After falling in love with that amazing tiled ceiling in Anthony Edwards’s kitchen — not to mention the red accents on the cabinet fronts! — I was happy to find another kitchen-focused story over on the Emily Henderson blog that features before, during, and after photos along with how-and-why-we-did-it details from the homeowner herself, also named Emily, just to keep things complicated. The galley-style kitchen is featured from various angles, and we’re even privy to links to all the sources she used.

Emily takes us to the adjoining dining nook and gives us the backstory of her design decisions in this small space as well. At only 7’5″ x 7’7″, every detail really does matter. I’ve always been a fan of cozy banquette dining spaces, but making them work requires some finesse. This one is a great read for any of us considering trying it ourselves. It had me standing with my measuring tape in hand, pondering cozy corners of my house and their possible dining nook potential.

If you’re itching to get out to visit some real-life houses today, here are a couple of open houses that I’ve got my eye on:

Credit: Courtesy

I’m delighted that the home featured on this week’s Independent real estate cover is open today, so we can all go see it in real life. The house at 3115 Calle Noguera in San Roque will be open 1-3 p.m., presented by Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group.

Credit: Courtesy

Down in Carpinteria, there are several homes open, including the one above at 1128 Calle Lagunitas, open 1-3 p.m. and presented by Yolanda Van Wingerden.

Many more, along with all sorts of interesting info, is right here in this week’s issue. Happy house hunting, and enjoy your Sunday!