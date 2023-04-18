Celebrate National Library Week April 24-28

The Santa Barbara Public Library, Library Foundation, and Friends of the Library Have a Host of Activities in Store for Us

Libraries are full of stories to delight patrons of all ages and interests in formats ranging from picture books to large-print books, audiobooks, and e-books — and they’re all there for free for anyone to use. Not only that, but as Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation Director Lauren Trujillo states, “Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, and lectures. Library services advance communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs.”

The Santa Barbara Public Library, Library Foundation, and Friends of the Library are hosting a terrific week of community events to celebrate all the library does for all of us. Activities include:

Library Plaza Cocktail Hour Update at Central Library (40 E. Anapamu St.)

April 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join the Library Foundation and Library Director Jessica Cadiente for an update on the Michael Towbes Library Plaza progress and plans for the opening! Sign up here.

Library on the Go Happy Hour at Shalhoob’s in Funk Zone (220 Gray Ave.)

April 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Celebrate National Library Week with the Library on the Go Van, food, drinks, and fun. Happy Hour includes $5 house wine selections, half off all snacks, and $12 drink specials. Sign up here.

Library Common Table at 1129 State Street

April 26, noon-2 p.m.

Sitting down for a meal together is one of the most fundamental ways to bridge divisions and build community. Common Table will bring the Library and surrounding neighbors together for a community conversation. No speeches, no politics … just food and conversation. Sign up here.

Library Open House at Central Library (40 E. Anapamu St.)

April 26, 5:30-7 p.m.

Join SBPL in celebrating the participants of the Library Card Design Contest. The Library will reveal the winning designs and guests will enjoy cupcakes and refreshments in the library. Sign up here.

Lazy Acres Community Day (302 Meigs Road)

April 27, all day

Shop at Lazy Acres on April 27 and 5 percent of all stores sales will be donated to the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

Literary Trivia Night Hosted by Friends of the Library at Central Library (40 E. Anapamu St.)

April 28, 6-8 p.m.

A fun game night for book lovers! Come with a team, or join up with other attendees to play. Great prizes, snacks, and libations, and tickets are just $20. Sign up here.