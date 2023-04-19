Hidden Backyard Gems 

With a big winter in the rearview mirror, Santa Barbara blue skies are taking advantage of longer spring days. It’s a time for rearranging the patio furniture and tightening up the greenery as family meals and weekend get-togethers move out back. At Giffin & Crane, we pride ourselves on building peace of mind, and we perform with a whole-property awareness, from curb appeal to living spaces to those backyard sanctuaries common to the sunny South Coast.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

California Spanish Ranch: After the Jesusita Fire reduced the entirety of this property to charred earth, the homeowners rebuilt in the style of a traditional California hacienda.

Horticulturist Carol Bornstein dreamed up a drought-tolerant landscape design dominated by natives, and, soon enough, the birds — notably quail, hawks, owls, and vultures — came back in healthy numbers, along with deer, coyotes, bobcats, and foxes. For added peace of mind, the backyard features a two-inch waterline with a valve that’ll hold a firehose. Other fireproofing features include conditioned crawl spaces, tempered glass, sprinklers, spray-foam insulation, stucco siding, and intumescent exterior beams. Architecture by Hugh Twibell.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Contemporary Craftsman: The backyard landscaping of this Oaks neighborhood project reflects the Japanese-inspired aesthetic of the home’s entryway and interior. Inside, all-new designs reworked the living room and piano room and completely reimagined the kitchen and master suite while staying within the building’s original footprint. Architecture by Tom Jacobs.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Mesa Pied-à-Terre: An extensive remodel of a 1,300-square-foot cottage on the Mesa opened up the home inside and created a personal Shangri-la out back, welcoming quiet unwinding at day’s end. The homeowner’s key elements were a beautiful garden from which to read and enjoy the outdoors, and easy-to-climb steps between levels without departing from the neighborhood style. J. Grant Design Studio planned the porch, with Charles McClure Landscape Architects and Perez Landscaping.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Spanish Contemporary Jewel Box: The square footage and floor plan remained the same during this remodel of a home built in 1982, but the upstairs interior living space was extended into the backyard through tall glass doors. This helped achieve the owners’ desire for a comfortable, casual beach feel in a home updated, simplified, and streamlined. The design/build team included architect Britt Jewett, Jordan Design Crew (interiors), landscape architect Bob Truskowski, and Ann Kale (exterior lighting design).

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.