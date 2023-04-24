First Santa Barbara Black Grad Event to Celebrate Local Black Graduates from TK-SBCC

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (April 20, 2023) – Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), in partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SB Unified), announces a special, invitation-only ceremony honoring and celebrating the promotion, culmination, graduation and transfer of Black students in south Santa Barbara county, from transitional kindergarten through City College.

The ceremony, hosted by the SBCC Umoja Community, is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 1-3 p.m. at the Fe’ Bland Forum on SBCC’s West Campus. Graduating Black scholars in the Santa Barbara community will be honored by VIP guests including family members, administrators from local elementary, junior high and high schools, as well as administrators from the Santa Barbara and Goleta Union School Districts. SBCC Board members and selected local officials are also invited.

“Santa Barbara City College is honored and excited to host an event on our campus that brings Black and African American students of all ages together to celebrate their accomplishments in community,” said SBCC Superintendent President Dr. Kindred Murillo. “We hope that this celebration cultivates belongingness for young scholars as they think about their future in higher education.”

The event intends to be a celebratory experience for both the graduates and the Santa Barbara Black community as a whole. Says SBCC Umoja Student Program Advisor Lelia Richardson, “SB Black Grad is a celebration of Black futures, Black joy, and a space to honor Sankofa, our living history.”

Adds SBCC Admission and Records Technician Akil Hill, “It’s extremely vital that educational institutions cultivate the soil for Black student success. SB Black Grad is shining light on Black scholars as they bloom!”

The event also serves as an example to Black youth to stay on their educational paths and focus on their academic futures. “This is an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our Black/African American students with their closest family and friends while building a strong partnership with SBCC,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, SB Unified’s Superintendent.

A reception will take place in front of the Fe’ Bland Forum immediately after the ceremony.

Seating is limited and there will be special accommodations/parking for media. Interviews with key personnel from SBCC and SBUSD can be arranged. Please RSVP to Amanda Jacobs via the information below.

Amanda Jacobs

Interim Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications

Santa Barbara City College

(805) 730-4167

ajjacobs@pipeline.sbcc.edu