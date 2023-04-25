Indie Pop-Rock Duo Tegan and Sara to Kick Off Tour in Solvang

Grammy-nominated indie pop-rock sister duo Tegan and Sara will take the stage at the Solvang Festival Theater with special guest Hand Habits on Wednesday, May 3. Concertgoers can expect a spirited night featuring Tegan and Sara backed by a full band, performing a new setlist with all new lights and production.

ICYDK, identical twins, Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin are singer-songwriters with 10 studio albums under their belts. Both musicians play keyboards and guitar, and in addition to their music, fans have come to love their onstage banter and witticisms. They’ve sold more than one million albums, and achieved mass popularity in 2014 with their hit song “Everything is Awesome!” from the “LEGO” film, as well as nabbing the Juno Award for Group of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Tegan via Zoom and learned a bit about what she and Sara have been up to. In addition to touring North America to promote their most recent album, Crybaby, they’ll be visiting independent bookstores to support their new graphic novel Junior High, which drops on May 10. The coming of age story is illustrated by Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden (coincidentally, also a twin) and is somewhat of a prequel to their memoir, High School, now a Freevee television series.

The Canadian natives co-penned both of their books by trading chapters as they went along. When asked about their overall creative process, Tegan shared, “We’re more collaborative in the music realm now, and that’s probably because of the books.” She also shared that they’ll be performing songs from their first few albums, which will certainly be a treat for longtime Tegan and Sara fans.

Beyond making music and penning a novel that just might help some teens navigate the tricky waters of puberty, Tegan and Sara created a foundation that raises awareness and funds to assist LGBTQ+ women and girls. You can learn more about the work they’re doing by visiting teganandsarafoundation.org.

The concert in Solvang begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available by calling 805-686-1789 or visiting solvangtheaterfest.org.