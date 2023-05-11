The Riviera Ridge School’s “Under the Moroccan Moon” Gala Shines

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. (May 8, 2023) – Complete with “Joseph, the Camel” welcoming guests as they tucked into the stunning Montecito Club, The Riviera Ridge School celebrated their first off-campus annual Gala since 2019, with this year’s theme “Under the Moroccan Moon.” The night was a glittering success as the Riviera Ridge community gathered together to celebrate and support the school.

“This year with the opportunity to be off campus, we wanted to create a memorable and magical experience for our wonderful families, faculty and staff,” Head of School Chris Broderick said. “Our Gala team knocked it out of the park with every detail from the bold decor and stunning ocean views at the Montecito Club, to the vibrant cocktail reception, the heartwarming videos and call to action by our faculty and parents. We are an incredibly enthusiastic community and the energy and passion for our students and school was evident throughout the evening!”

The fundraising event held on Friday, April 28th and featured a live auction, videos of students and teachers reveling in their learning environments, a raffle, a three-course Moroccan-inspired dinner, and dancing into the night.

The spirited live-bidding hosted by Riviera Ridge parent Andrew Firestone featured a variety of enticing items including a week at a beautiful cottage at Rincon Beach, a catered party at the Natural History Museum’s Butterfly Pavilion, and school-focused perks including a VIP parking space and front-row seating at this year’s Graduation.

All proceeds from the Gala will go towards supporting scholarships, enhanced campus safety, faculty and staff professional development, and updated Junior Kindergarten through 8th grade play equipment.

Each year, the Gala has a moment set aside to raise funds for a special program or item needed for the school community. This year, the Paddle Raise entitled “From Swingsets to Scholarships” went directly toward a variety of options to inspire the joy and wellness of the community including the Community of Belonging Endowment, which goes towards supporting students in all the activities and events they dream of pursuing, and other updates around our 11.5 acre campus.

“With a variety of field trips, creative school events, artistic and athletic pursuits and partnerships with the Santa Barbara community, we are so excited that this year’s Paddle Raise will allow us to pursue every opportunity we can to broaden our students’ perspectives and fuel their passions. We are thrilled that the focus of our Paddle Raise this year extends to a variety of supports to continue to keep our students, families, faculty, and staff dreaming big while feeling grounded in the safety, wellness, and joy found at Riviera Ridge.” Broderick said.

At Riviera Ridge, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. The educational vision for each Riviera Ridge graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.

For more information, email info@rivieraridge.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.