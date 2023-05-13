Going Green for Mental Health Awareness Month

The leaves aren’t the only thing that’s turning green in Santa Barbara this month. In honor of Mental Health Month, this May, more than 100 landmarks across the nation are lit in green, the color of mental health awareness, including many buildings in Santa Barbara County. The idea: to encourage the public to learn about their well-being and take a mental health screening.

This year’s Mental Health Month theme is Look Around, Look Within. According to a statement, “the campaign focuses on how mental health is impacted by surroundings, including housing, the home environment, neighborhoods and towns, and the outdoors and nature. Mental Health America (MHA) has a full downloadable toolkit of free educational resources to help people understand and change their surroundings in favor of their well-being.”

Local participants that are lighting up green this month include:

Behavioral Wellness Adult Outpatient Clinic, Calle Real (Santa Barbara) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Carmen Lane Building (Santa Maria) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Casa Del Mural (Santa Barbara) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Del La Vina Building (Santa Barbara) – all month

Behavioral Wellness La Morada Building (Santa Barbara) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Lompoc Children’s Clinic (Lompoc) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Skyway Building (Santa Maria) – all month

Communify (Santa Maria) – all month

Communify I Center (Lompoc) – all month

Communify Toddler Center (Lompoc) – all month

Family Service Agency, West Chestnut (Lompoc) – all month

Family Service Agency, South B Street (Lompoc) – all month

Family Service Agency, West Gutierrez Street (Santa Barbara) – all month

Foodbank Sharehouse Administration Center (Goleta) – all month

Isla Vista Community Center (Isla Vista) – all month

Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building (Lompoc) – all month

Mental Wellness Center (Santa Barbara) – all month

PathPoint, Laguna Street (Santa Barbara) – all month

PathPoint, Professional Parkway (Santa Maria) – all month

PathPoint, West Haley Street (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Barbara County Agnes Building (Santa Maria) – all month

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Building #3 (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Barbara County Courthouse (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Maria Administration Building (Santa Maria) – all month

Santa Maria Agnes Building (Lompoc) – all month

Santa Maria Valley Youth & Family Center (Santa Maria) – all month

SBC Behavioral Wellness Children’s Clinic (Santa Barbara) – all month

SBC Lompoc Administration Building (Lompoc) – all month

SBC Office of Emergency Management (Santa Barbara) – all month

Zona Seca (Santa Barbara) – all month

Mental Health Month is a time to raise awareness, educate the public about mental health conditions and the importance of prevention and early intervention, reduce the stigma that surrounds these conditions, and encourage screening. MHA offers free, anonymous, clinically validated screenings at MHAScreening.org.

Members of the public are asked to post photos of landmarks lighting up green on Instagram and tag @MentalHealthAmerica.