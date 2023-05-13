Percussive Combustion, Indeed

I just read the article “The Poodle Casts a Dubious Glance on Trump Indictment.”

I laughed my ass off when I read the part that says, “The T-shirt in question depicted an almost-naked Daniels in an enticing pose for those in the proctological community with the words ‘Don’t Make Me Spank You’ emblazoned across the top.”

Even better was the part that said, “Among my many disappointments with the 34-count indictment against Trump is the utter lack of light it sheds on whether Trump’s face — as has been alleged — graced the Forbes cover in question. The self-love possibilities here are staggering — Trump’s face fused to his own ass in a percussive combustion of connubial bliss!”

OMG! Too funny! Journalism at its finest.