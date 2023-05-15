Draughtsmen Aleworks Opens New Taproom in Solvang

Goleta brewery Draughtsmen Aleworks has decided to extend their reach beyond the Santa Barbara coastline by opening a brand new location in Solvang. With the taproom now open for business after their grand opening earlier this May, the Draughtsmen team is excited to serve their authentic brews and ales to the Santa Ynez Valley.

“We could not be happier about opening in Solvang,” said Tami Snow, one of the partners at Draughtsmen Aleworks. “We have been selling our beer, wine, and cider in the valley for a number of years, and we have been listening when that community visited Goleta and asked us repeatedly when we are opening in the valley.”

The Solvang taproom is now their third location after having established the second in Downtown Santa Barbara. With a newly remodeled bungalow-style cottage brewery right in the center of town, Draughtsmen Aleworks is finally able to offer their diverse selection of beers, wines, ciders, and hopped teas made on-site to the Solvang community. Along with drinks, the brewery will also be collaborating with Solvang neighbors Coast Range and Vaquero Bar to offer an exclusive menu of savory bar snacks and delicious desserts. A taproom three years in the making, it seems the new spot was worth the wait and is sure to satisfy the wine and beer lovers of Solvang.

“We are looking forward to growing our community of people that enjoy the things we love which includes craft beverages, but more importantly the camaraderie of our friends and family and giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Snow about the opening. “The city of Solvang and the broader valley have established a local wine culture and a growing beer culture, and we are excited to be part of it.”

After opening in 2015, Draughtsmen Aleworks has been a growing presence in the Santa Barbara area. Named the Small Business of the Year back in 2021, the team is passionate about brewing up fun and serving quality drinks. With various community events throughout the year such as trivia nights, yoga sessions, and more, Draughtsmen Aleworks is excited to further establish their presence in the Santa Ynez Valley and continue to bring together the community.

The Draughtsmen Aleworks Solvang taproom is located at 1631 Mission Street, right across from Solvang Park. draughtsmenaleworks.com.