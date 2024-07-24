I’ll Have a Martini, Make That an Espresso!

If the negroni was last year’s cocktail must-have, then this year’s hot pick has to be the espresso martini. You can find it anywhere, and even if it’s not on the menu, it’s likely available upon request. The recipe for this year’s cocktail of choice is simple, with only four basic ingredients: espresso, coffee liqueur, vodka, and sweetener. Despite its basic composition, the combination of caffeine and alcohol is an undeniable mood influencer and game-changer for those in search of optimizing nights out on the town without compromising flavor. But the devil is in the details for the espresso martini, with big variations depending on where you order it.

It may seem obvious, but whether or not espresso is a necessary component is actually up for debate. Purists insist on using only fresh espresso, while others are playing around with nitro cold brew or coffee concentrates. Other variations can stem from the decision to add a crème de liqueur like Baileys or Kahlúa, a contentious topic among Santa Barbara’s bartenders. Some even swap out the common vodka shot(s) for mezcal or tequila.

Here’s a rundown of what some of our town’s barista-bartenders are serving right now.

Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

La Llorona at the Manor Bar at Rosewood Miramar Beach | Photo: Vanessa Vin

Bartender Meesh Mankey swears by tradition: “A good and authentic espresso martini must be made with freshly brewed espresso.” At the Boathouse, you can expect to find just that: a classic rendition of the cocktail with just a touch of Kahlúa coffee liqueur. The Boathouse-tini features a lighter roast of espresso, giving way for subtle notes like vanilla, which Mankey adds via flavored vodka as a personal touch. A great option for brunch, it’s casual and on the lighter side, plus nothing beats the view and location. (boathousesb.com)

Rosewood Miramar Beach

“La Llorona” is a spin on the classic espresso martini with the smoky and mysterious notes. Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Licor 43, cream sherry, Kahlúa, espresso, and coconut oil combine for a cocktail that is almost too pretty to drink. La Llorona is on the dessert side, packing a serious punch with concentrated espresso intensity, nutty notes, and boisterously boozy flavor. If mezcal isn’t your vibe — the classic version is readily available and a straight shooter with a bold, coffee-forward flavor.

(rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito)

Lab Social

“Cajé on the Weekend” at Lab Social | Photo: Vanessa Vin

If this were a creativity contest, Lab Social might have easily taken the cake with their version, “Cajé on the Weekend.” Vanilla-infused organic espresso, Averna, fernet, house-made coconut orgeat, and an espresso bean and fresh mint leaf garnish. Super-thick frothy, crema sat perfectly atop a bold black espresso base with the surprisingly minty botanical twist of the fernet. The espresso flavor was of notable quality with subtle notes of almond and cocoa. A conversation starter for sure, this cocktail was worth a second round and fine as a starter followed by flatbread at the bar.

(themillsb.com)

Cutler’s Artisan Spirits

The distillers over at Cutler’s choose house-made espresso-based liqueur as the main ingredient for their version in the Funk Zone. Espresso martini connoisseurs may be surprised to discover this rendition is void of the usual fresh brew and served cold in a classic coup. This cocktail is sweet and boozy, a nice way to break up a day of Funk Zone wine tasting and recharge for a second wind.

(cutlersartisan.com)

San Ysidro Ranch

The San Ysidro Ranch Espresso Martini | Photo: Vanessa Vin

Is the espresso martini meant to be a pre-game beverage or an after-dinner dessert? I never found a definitive answer to this question; however, research suggests it may depend on where you order it. San Ysidro Ranch’s espresso martini is one you might opt to enjoy post-meal. Decadent and indulgent, their version could definitely fall into the category of dessert, nostalgically reminiscent of Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream. A delicious treat worthy of a special occasion.

(sanysidroranch.com)

I must confess that I had never tasted an espresso martini prior to this assignment. However, being a neophyte offers its advantages, providing an unbiased tasting experience without any prior preferences to cling to or rigid expectations to distract my palate from objective observation. I discovered that not only is the espresso martini a near-perfect combination of flavors, but also that a good espresso martini will, by nature, be structurally balanced as well, offering tannins, acid, and bitterness from the espresso, offset by sweetness from the coffee liqueur, creamy notes from the foam or milk, and that characteristic textural crunch delivered by the espresso bean garnish. Despite the espresso martini’s minimalistic blueprint, variations around town are remarkably striking, making it worth trying each establishment’s signature twist on the classic beverage.