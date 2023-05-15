The Home Page | Beaches, Baseball & Beautiful Kitchens

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 14, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Here’s a great peek behind, under, inside, and around the old Nordstrom building in Paseo Nuevo. Local commercial Realtors, including our friend Caitlin Hensel from Hayes Commercial, got to tour through the empty building this week, and she shared some of her photos. What’s it going to be in its next life? Your guesses are welcome. See more photos, and fun comments from the peanut gallery, over on Caitlin’s Instagram. Meanwhile, if you’re missing shopping at Nordy’s, check out some of the great local neighboring businesses like Lovebird, Ace Rivington, and more!

Credit: Courtesy

Keller Williams spent a day at the beach last week … a day cleaning up the local beach, that is. The local Keller Williams office held its annual “Red Day” as a fundraiser and awareness raiser for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and their efforts to protect and restore our Santa Barbara Channel. With more than 30 agents and friends on hand, volunteers collected 75 pounds of trash and debris from East Beach. Way to make a splash, guys!

Credit: Meredith Still

You know we love a good before-and-after story. My friend Meredith shares a stunner with this crisp kitchen remodel shown above, and its dated, darker “before” version shown here:

Credit: Meredith Still

Jump on over to her Instagram for more photos, plenty of other tasty projects, and links to her suppliers and service providers. Beautiful stuff!

Credit: Courtesy

Our local Association of Realtors “travel team” has spent the past week in Washington, D.C., collaborating with colleagues from around the country. Shown above are Staci Caplan, Krista Pleiser, Brian Johnson, Todd Shea, and Diana Bull, who met with Representative Salud Carbajal, toured the Capitol and White House, and even got to go onto the field at a Washington Nationals game. Can you tell what impresses this baseball fan?



Speaking of baseball, I’m going to be out of town next week, visiting my son James in the Bay Area — planning to attend both an A’s game on Tuesday AND a Giants game on Wednesday — so you may get an abbreviated version of The Home Page next week. Today, enjoy the sunshine, and take a moment to thank a mom or caregiver or someone special in your life.