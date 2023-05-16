Dos Pueblos High School Wins the 2023 WaterWise High School Video Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the 24th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners. In total, 18 students from two schools throughout the county submitted nine videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “Does Lawn Belong?”. While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the student winners as follows:

· First Place: “Water IS Life” by Dos Pueblos High School will receive $1,000. Students will win a $500 prize provided by Carollo Engineers.

· First Place Spanish: “Adiós el Desperdicio de Agua” by Dos Pueblos High School will receive $1,000. Students will win a $500 prize provided by La Buena 105.1FM.

· Second Place: “Does Your Lawn Belong?” by Dos Pueblos High School will receive $500. Students will win a $250 prize provided by Geosyntec Consultants.

· Third Place: “Lawn = Yawn” by Santa Ynez High School will receive $300. Students will win a $150 prize provided by Ewing Irrigation.

· People’s Choice Award: “Does Your Lawn Belong?” by Dos Pueblos High School with 212 like’s on YouTube. The school will receive $500, and the students will win a $500 gift card provided by Dudek.

We thank our community sponsors for their generous support! View all student video submissions and learn more about our sponsors by visiting our High School Video Contest webpage on Waterwisesb.org.