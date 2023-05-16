Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Thriving Tech Industry with a New Video Release

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is thrilled to announce the release of a new video showcasing the thriving technology and manufacturing industry in the Santa Barbara South Coast area, known as TechTopia.

The video celebrates the innovative and cutting-edge work being done by local tech and manufacturing companies, from startups to industry leaders. With the presence of UC Santa Barbara and other top tech companies, the South Coast continues to attract passionate students, talented professionals, and industry leaders to the region.

“The Santa Barbara South Coast has become a hub for high-tech and manufacturing companies, and we are excited to showcase the incredible work being done in these communities that make up the South Coast,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We hope this video will inspire others to join us in promoting the South Coast as a world-class destination for high-tech entrepreneurialism.”

The video is a product of the Chamber’s popular science, technology, and business summit, which featured guided tours and a panel discussion of local tech companies. It also showcases the Chamber’s efforts to convene technology and manufacturing business representatives to discuss challenges and opportunities for the local industry, and to identify viable solutions.

“We are committed to supporting and growing this prosperous and innovative industry,” said Miller. “We believe TechTopia is the perfect signature name for the Santa Barbara South Coast area, and we look forward to seeing it continue to thrive.”

The video is available for viewing on the Chamber’s website: https://sbscchamber.com/techtopia/ along with other informative programs and projects the Chamber is working on to support this area of our economy. Join us in celebrating our high-tech and manufacturing industry and thriving tech community – This is TechTopia!

If you have cutting edge technology, a startup or would just like to get involved, please contact us at Membership@SBSCChmaber.com.

