ON Culture: Michelangelo comes to town, and Frampton comes alive
ON the Walls
ON the Stage
Still in fine tune, Peter Frampton just announced a show at the Arlington on August 16. Tickets go on sale today (May 19) for an evening with one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. Once upon a long time ago, my husband Zak had similar long curly tresses to what Frampton had back in the day, and I’ll never forget the story of Zak walking down the halls of Vieja Valley School in a terry cloth robe on Pajama Day, while the teachers serenaded him to the tune of Frampton’s “Oh Baby I Love Your Way.” Here’s the ticket link. Guess what my first request will be?
ON the Streets
Applications are now open for Pianos on State 2023 with artists living and working in Santa Barbara and Ventura both eligible to apply. This public art program — collaboratively organized by Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Downtown Santa Barbara, and the Children’s Creative Project — is an opportunity for emerging and professional artists alike to showcase their work through a unique project. Individual artists and collaborative teams are both eligible, though teams must use one application. Click here for application information.
On the Page
As a long ago recipient of a scholarship to the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, I’m particularly thrilled to share the names of the newest members of the tribe who will attend this wonderful event June 18-23.
The winners of the SBWC scholarships for 2023 are:
- The Admiral’s Prize Scholarship: Anna Maria Stump
- SBWC Scholarship for Fiction: Thomas Atkinson
- SBWC Scholarship for Nonfiction: Julie Dillemuth
- SBWC Scholarship for Poetry: Susan Florence
- The Ian Bernard Memorial Scholarship for humor: Gail Bellenger
- The Chuck Kent Memorial Scholarship for screenwriting: Kelly Brotman
- The Stephen Vessel’s Memorial Scholarship for fantasy/sci-fi: Nikki Blakely
It’s the 50th anniversary of this inspiring event, so stay tuned for my story in an upcoming issue of the Independent.
ON the (Big) Screen
If you haven’t had a chance to see the wonderful film TÁR on the big screen yet, The Carsey-Wolf Center at UC Santa Barbara is holding a free in-person screening at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, followed by a virtual discussion with writer/director Todd Field. Click here to register (required).
“Out of This World” is the theme for an intergalactic lineup of free summer cinema under the stars at the Courthouse Sunken Garden. Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, the space-inspired screenings begin on July 7 with Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and run every week (other than Fiesta) through August 25, where the finale will be Jordan Peele’s Nope.
ON the Web
The Coronation Couture Exhibition, which I wrote about here, will not only be back on view at WorkZones on June 1 from 5-8 p.m., it’s also now available for an online tour. This jam-packed, informational digital experience allows you to journey through the grandeur of the royal 1953 coronation couture history from the comfort of your home.
ON the Calendar
Why let the kids have all the fun? The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara — a vibrant group of amateur musicians, ages 40-90+, with a two-fold mission of providing free concerts for the community and an entry point to music making for mature adults — is holding a free concert on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Dos Pueblos High School’s Elings Performing Arts Center. The theme is a celebration of “America’s Musical Landscape,” with a program that includes Broadway favorites, a medley of John Williams’ film scores, a salute to Benny Goodman and hit tunes from The Mamas & Papas. Since its inception in 1995, the band (directed by Dr. Paul Mori) has performed more than 175 free concerts and has been declared by the city to be a “Santa Barbara Treasure.”
For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events/.
