2022 CNPA California Journalism Awards
We are proud to announce that we have won awards for our 2022 stories, front covers, layouts, and newsletters from the California News Publishers Association (CNPA).
1st Place:
Writing: ‘Paddling to Survive’ by Rolf Geyling
Illustration: ‘Caught in the Rental Crunch’ illustrated by Ben Ciccati
Newsletter: Full Belly Files by Matt Kettmann
2nd Place:
Breaking News: ‘Santa Barbara Astronomer Bags a Black Hole’ by Tyler Hayden
Writing (Digital Division): The Backstory: ‘What’s Behind UCSB’s Wall of Silence?’ by Tyler Hayden
Front Page Layout & Design: ‘Santa Barbara’s Century Man’, ‘Sex and Violence and The Supremes’, and ‘Charley Crockett’s Neo-Classic Country Hits the Town’ design by Ava Talehakimi and Xavier Pereyra
Inside Page Layout: ‘Paddling to Survive’ design by Jinhee Hwang
Informational Graphic: ‘Caught in the Rental Crunch’ design by Xavier Pereyra