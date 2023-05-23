About Us

2022 CNPA California Journalism Awards

By
Tue May 23, 2023 | 10:09am

We are proud to announce that we have won awards for our 2022 stories, front covers, layouts, and newsletters from the California News Publishers Association (CNPA).

1st Place:


Writing: ‘Paddling to Survive’ by Rolf Geyling

Illustration: ‘Caught in the Rental Crunch’ illustrated by Ben Ciccati

Newsletter: Full Belly Files by Matt Kettmann

2nd Place:


Breaking News: ‘Santa Barbara Astronomer Bags a Black Hole’ by Tyler Hayden

Writing (Digital Division): The Backstory: ‘What’s Behind UCSB’s Wall of Silence?’ by Tyler Hayden

Front Page Layout & Design: ‘Santa Barbara’s Century Man’, ‘Sex and Violence and The Supremes’, and ‘Charley Crockett’s Neo-Classic Country Hits the Town’ design by Ava Talehakimi and Xavier Pereyra

Inside Page Layout: ‘Paddling to Survive’ design by Jinhee Hwang

Informational Graphic: ‘Caught in the Rental Crunch’ design by Xavier Pereyra

Indy Staff

