A Classic Sunday: Wine and Live Music

The Santa Ynez mountains, snacks all around, a glass of wine in hand, furry friends at your feet, and, to tie it all together, incredible live music. Who wouldn’t want to be at a Hitching Post Wines event at every chance they got? A perfect type of afternoon, if I do say so myself.

Parker Scott | Credit: Courtesy

From now through July 9, Hitching Post Wines (420 E. Hwy. 246, Buellton, next to The Hitching Post 2 Restaurant) will be featuring local live artists and bands from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday, along with food and beverage service.

Hitching Post Wines was started in 1979 by good friends Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley, who have managed to keep its spirits alive through their mutual love of winemaking. With Hartley having a background in salmon fishing in Alaska and Ostini as the owner of The Hitching Post 2 Restaurant, their partnership has resulted in great success, with much credit to their 1981 discovery: pinot noir grapes. Their signature wine is their “Highliner” pinot noir, and the two businessmen work to put a piece of their very fruitful backgrounds into each bottle they serve.

During performance hours, these world-renowned wine bottles will be discounted 10 percent, so be sure to take advantage of that (along with a little singing and dancing, of course).

Make a special afternoon with help from these Santa Ynez artists for the next two months:

May 28: Jess Bush, Americana folk rock

June 4: Arwen Lewis, Peter Lewis, and George Adrian, alt-country, psychedelic rock

June 11: Jeff Pine, soul, blues

June 18: Jeff Elliot, trumpet

June 25: Parker Scott and Arwen Lewis, alt-country, alt-pop

July 7: About Time, “Cosmic California rock”

July 9: Jacob Cole, indie blues rock

For more information, visit https://hpwines.com/tastingroom.html.