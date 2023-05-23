Green Business Program of County Certifies Dozens of New Green Businesses to be Honored at 13th Annual Green Business Celebration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County (GBPSBC) will celebrate nearly 30 new Santa Barbara County businesses that have achieved Green Business Certification.

You are invited to our 13th Annual Green Business Certification Celebration on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 at 4:00-6:00 pm!We will be honoring an impressive group of local businesses that have achieved Green Business certification over the past year. Please join community leaders, organizations, partners, and previously certified businesses in recognizing our new certified Green Businesses. Please register by June 5th, 2023 at the link below.

Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County 2023 Mixer! (constantcontact.com)

Three businesses have achieved the highest level of certification and will be honored as Innovator Green Businesses. These businesses are: Montecito Water District, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, and Chumash Casino and Resort.

The organizations most recently certified are: Elverhoj Museum of History & Art, Bragg Live Food Products, LLC., County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department., Marborg Industries, Riverbench, Belmond El Encanto, Pham Dental Corp, Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company LLC, Excelta Corp, Leaf Web Studio, Girder Slab Technologies LLC, G&J Pro Cleaning LLC, Kappa Alpha Theta, Pi Beta Phi, Delta Gamma, Shaker Mill, Test Pilot, and Just 4 Fun Party Rentals Inc.

Seven businesses that have completed the recertification process will also be honored at the mixer. These businesses have remained committed to implementing measures to foster sustainability, taken new actions to become even more sustainable, and therefore, achieved recertification for another three years. Recertified businesses are: The Good Lion, Goleta Sanitary District, City of Buellton- Planning Department, Brighten Solar Co., Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Kitson Landscape Management, Inc., and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a record number of green businesses that we are recognizing this year since it has been two years since our last event. This will be a great opportunity for our community to get together to celebrate their achievements and to have a fun evening!” states Program Director, Kori Nielsen.

Program:

Welcoming Remarks: Kori Nielsen, Program Director, Santa Barbara County Green Business Program

Recognition of Certified Green Businesses

Chances to win prizes and experiences donated by Green Businesses

Explore Elverhoj museum’s “Music is Love” exhibition

A big thank you to our sponsors:

Annual: Atlas Copco

Champion: AC4 Fitness

Sustainer: Elverhoj Museum of History and Art and Santa Barbara Airbus

Contributor: Marborg, Sanford Winery, The Towbes Group, EcoStiks, Riverbench

Friend: Santa Barbara Company and Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District

Raffle: AC4 Fitness, G&J Pro Cleaning Company, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Sailing Center

If you have any question about the program or sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at knielsen@environmentalin.com