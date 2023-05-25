Family Service Agency Fundraiser Raises Record Funds

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (May 25, 2023) — Over 200 guests of Family Service Agency attended Dreams in Bloom on Saturday May 13 at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club at Rockwood—where they turned compassion into action. The sold-out event raised a record $250,000 to benefit the children, families, and seniors served by FSA—which includes Santa Maria Valley Youth & Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House by the Park.

“We are humbled and energized by the support of our community,” said CEO Lisa Brabo. “This event is a great way to connect with our supporters and share our mutual passion for investing in the lives of the people we have the honor of serving.”

Dreams in Bloom was the first fully in-person event for FSA in four years. The Spring-themed event featured a flower-filled reception on the outside patio with 30 silent auction baskets and a wine wall that kept guests guessing. A delicious 3-course dinner, prepared by Catering Connection, was followed by a paddle raise and live auction lead by Montecito Bank & Trust CEO and Auctioneer, Janet Garufis. The live auction featured exclusive vacation destinations to England, South Africa, and Mexico.

Master of Ceremonies, Jan Campbell introduced Lisa Brabo, who told a moving story of a “comfort blanket” made by an FSA supporter that helped a child find solace and friendship. Attendees were then treated to a video presentation that featured staff sharing stories about helping students with mental health challenges, seniors overcoming obstacles , and low-income families in need of housing due to recent floods.

“Our community needs FSA now more than ever. We are so proud to support an agency that is always stepping up to serve the needs of our community,” said Marni Cooney, board member.

Presenting sponsors are Marni and Michael Cooney, Tania and John Burke of Trek Travel, and Carole MacElhenny. Additional sponsors include Lorrie and Greg Forgatch, Jill and John Bishop, Ginny and Tim Bliss, Zora and Les Charles, Montecito Bank & Trust, SEIU Local 620, U.S. Bank (formerly Union Bank), Liz and Andrew Butcher, Balance Financial Management, CenCal Health, and Santa Barbara Foundation.

To see a full list of sponsors and pictures from the event, please visit DreamsinBloom.org.