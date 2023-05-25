Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended April 30, 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 24, 2023

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 31 days.

The City collected $2.6 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for April 2023. Although TOT revenues in April 2023 were about 4% below the monthly budget, continuing the slowing trend in hotel activity that has emerged in the last three months, year to date TOT revenues are coming in 10% over budget. The number of people visiting Santa Barbara and lodging in hotels in the spring and summer months is typically strong.

The City has collected $25.3 million through April, the tenth month in the City’s fiscal year. The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

The Transient Occupancy Tax table can be viewed in the PDF attachment. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12%, of which 10% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

Contact: Lyndsay Maas, Assistant Finance Director

Phone: (805) 564-5340

Email: LMaas@SantaBarbaraCA.gov