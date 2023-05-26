Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Summer “Downtown LIVE” Music Series

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is

pleased to announce the Summer schedule for the “Downtown Live” Free Music Series Wednesdays

from 6:00-8:00 PM. The series is set to run for 9 weeks through May 31 st –July 26 th and will feature

local bands each week in a casual setting outside of OPPI’Z Bistro and Natural Pizza and across from

L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele on the 1000 Block of the State Street Promenade between Carrillo and

Figueroa Street.



While the music is free and open to the public to enjoy, patrons are also encouraged to grab a bite or a

drink at OPPI’Z Bistro and Natural Pizza, 1026 State Street or L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, 1031

State Street. Reservations are helpful but not required. Both restaurants will be offering a special 20%

off all pizzas during event nights!



The series is part of the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s ongoing efforts to create a vibrant,

welcoming downtown district and showcase our local music talent along with local downtown

businesses. Visit downtownsb.org for full schedule listing.

DOWNTOWN LIVE SUMMER MUSIC SERIES LINE UP:

Wednesday, May 31; 6:00 – 8:00 PM Nathan & Jessie- Jazz/ Folk Music

Wednesday, June 7; 6:00 – 8:00 PM Al Vafa- Jazz/ Blues Music

Wednesday, June 14; 6:00 – 8:00 PM Abba Dabba Doo- ABBA cover band

Wednesday, June 21; 6:00 – 8:00 PM The Mark Alvarado Trio- Soul Music

Wednesday, June 28; 6:00 – 8:00 PM Katy Caballero- Singer Songwriter Folk/Indie Music

Downtown Santa Barbara (DSB) serves as the champion and advocate for the more than 1700 business

located in historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California. Downtown Santa Barbara is dedicated to

creating a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information about our

programs, events, and a directory of downtown businesses visit www.DowntownSB.org.