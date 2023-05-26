Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program Needs Volunteers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In May 2021, the District Attorney’s Office, in partnership with the Second District Supervisor’s

Office, implemented a Neighborhood Restorative Justice (NRJP) pilot program. This pilot

program served first-time offenders in the City of Goleta.



The NRJP is a community-driven, pre-filing diversion program designed to divert low-level

misdemeanor offenses from entering into the criminal justice system. Offenders in this program

are given an opportunity to take responsibility and repair some of the harm they caused through a

community-based process using restorative justice principles instead of a courtroom. The NRJP

addresses criminal violations that impact the quality of life in the community.



Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today, that they will be

expanding their Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program countywide beginning in July 2023,

and is currently soliciting community panelists and facilitators who will be trained in restorative

justice principles and participate in leading restorative justice proceedings (conferences). The facilitators will be trained in leading the conferences and guides participants through a step-by-step restorative process. The panelists play a supportive role in representing the community’s needs, interests and perspectives concerning the crime(s) committed.



Requirements to become a volunteer facilitator or panelist:

Complete the application

A Live-Scan fingerprinting and criminal record check (Immigrant status is irrelevant

and will not be checked.)

and will not be checked.) No recent felonies or misdemeanors

Complete volunteer facilitator and panelist training

Two-year time commitment

Bilingual/bicultural Spanish/English volunteers are highly encouraged

We encourage you to apply and participate in developing an innovative and extremely successful

program.

For more information and to apply as a volunteer, visit the District Attorney’s website

at https://da.countyofsb.org or email the program at sbdaneighborhoodrjp@countyofsb.org.