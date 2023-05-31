It’s About the Animals, not Drama

I wanted to reach out with sincere concerns about the back and forth rhetoric that has been allowed to be written about the Santa Barbara Humane in the Independent. It’s clear that whoever is speaking out against S.B. Humane has a personal grievance and too much time on their hands. I have been a resident of Santa Barbara for more than 30 years. I have taken my daughter to visit S.B. Humane and have had nothing but good experiences. I have even referred them to close family and friends.

Every time we visit, the establishment looks and feels well-run. The staff is very kind, compassionate and professional. Working at an animal shelter is not an easy task. I know, because I have been employed by and volunteered at other local shelters. I also have a long history of working in Santa Barbara’s general practice and multi specialty veterinary community.

S.B. Humane is doing something that not many people could be tasked with. They deserve more grace than they are getting. The hateful messages being brought up is not helping but hurting the community at large. I urge you to consider redacting these new advertisements about S.B. Humane and stop it all together. You as the Independent are supporting what you publish. How are you going to spread such hateful messages around the community about this organization when all they are trying to do is good? It’s really a shame.