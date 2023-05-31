News Release // Channel Islands National Park Announces Summer Updates on Reopening Santa Barbara Island for Public Visitation and Extending San Miguel Island Closure

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VENTURA, Calif., – Channel Islands National Park is pleased to announce the reopening of Santa Barbara Island to public visitation. The closure to San Miguel Island will continue through the summer as repairs to Nidever Canyon trail are still underway. Access to Cuyler Harbor in San Miguel Island will remain open to the public.

Winter storms caused substantial damage to the Santa Barbara Island dock wharf and adjacent building. During favorable weather conditions, crews worked diligently and safely to make repairs to the damaged infrastructure. While the lower landing is still undergoing repairs, access to Santa Barbara Island is available to boaters via skiff to rocks near the lower landing. Campers and day visitors can once again enjoy the smallest of the Channel Islands.

San Miguel Island will remain closed due to deteriorated trail conditions at Nidever Canyon caused by a series of winter storms. Trail work is anticipated to commence over the summer. Access to Cuyler Harbor in San Miguel Island will remain open to public visitation.

Information on island transportation can be found on the Island Packers Cruises website https://islandpackers.com, the authorized boat transportation service for Channel Islands National Park. For additional information on camping reservations and transportation services, please visit our website at: www.nps.gov/chis

This publication is available at: www.nps.gov/chis/learn/news/newsreleases.htm

