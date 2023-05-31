Wharf Wednesday Concert Series Returns with Do No Harm Band

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 31, 2023

Surrounded by the mountains, the beach and the sea; there is no better view of the City than from Stearns Wharf and there is no better time to experience it than at Wharf Wednesdays. As a follow up to last year’s Stearns Wharf 150th Anniversary Celebration, the Wharf Merchants Association is continuing the successful free concert series, now held on the first Wednesday of each month through October 2023.

The next Wharf Wednesday kicks off on Wednesday, June 7 and will feature live music by Do No Harm. The free concert will rock the Wharf from 6 – 8 p.m. Do No Harm is a five-piece, multi-genre, Santa Barbara-based band, keeping your favorite Rock, R&B, Soul, Motown, Disco, Blues, Latin, Country, and Jazz hits alive.

Bring the kids or a date, have dinner or drinks, stroll the shops, and take in the sunset, and you’ve got the makings for a memorable evening. Mark your calendar now and come listen to some great music on the most picturesque stage in the world!

Don’t miss this year’s Wharf Wednesday concert series:

Do No Harm – June 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Double Wide Kings – July 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Tequila Mockingbird – August 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

The Academy – September 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Down Mountain Lights – October 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

The Stearns Wharf Merchants Association represents the merchants and business owners on Stearns Wharf. Stearns Wharf is located at the end of State Street between East Beach and the Santa Barbara Harbor. For more information, visit https://stearnswharf.org/events/.

Contact: Neil Bruskin, Stearns Wharf Merchant Association

Phone: (805) 698-5600

Email: Nabx3@cox.net