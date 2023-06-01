Happy Homes and Peppy Pups

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 28, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Credit: Courtesy

The middle day of a three-day weekend is one of my favorite things. Sunny or not, I’m ready to get outside in the garden, head to the beach, or just about anywhere I can play and relax. The Ablitt Tower, shown above, is one possible highlight on a casual self-guided tour of Santa Barbara. One of Jeff Shelton’s architectural gems, Ablitt Tower is tucked mid-block downtown, and boasts this four-story pendant lamp made by Jeff’s brother David Shelton. Visit Jeff’s Instagram for more photos and backstory.

Credit: Courtesy

Another benefit of three-day weekends is the bonus time to get things done … and still have time to kick back. Maybe you’re tackling a house project this weekend? Crossing something off your to-do list? If painting is on your agenda, check out this article about the color yellow. Turns out that while yellow can be a cheerful, strong color that boosts our mood, it can also have the opposite effect. Color psychology specialist Karen Haller shares that “The wrong tone of yellow, or too much, can lead to feelings of irritation, heightened anxiety, nervousness, and depression.” Learn the dos, don’ts, and how-tos of decorating with this sunny color.

Credit: Courtesy

Our Style Specialist gives us a head-start on color choices in her article in this week’s issue, offering palettes drawn from nature sure to inspire your creativity. These groupings take theguesswork out of combining colors, and she gives us insight into their origins, along with tips on textiles and textures to use with each. I’m always a sucker for sunsets — as well as anything pink — so my favorite is the dusty rose + sand duo shown above, reminiscent of a sunset over the ocean.

Credit: @raquellangworthy.photo

Here’s a fantastic interior design project from our friend Meredith at The Meredith Project. She knows that we love our before and afters! Take a look at this home office turnaround, and check out her Instagram for a look at the home’s foyer before and after its transformation, too. While we’re on the subject of color, don’t miss the peek of wallpaper in the powder room!

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Of course you may want to get out and visit a few open houses today. Well, we’ve got ’em! A full page of open-house listings are described in this week’s issue, and a couple of our favorites include this secluded Westside beauty offered by Sener Jones Associates and this gorgeous Craftsman on the Riviera listed by Anderson Hurst Associates. As you can see, Scout is ready to go out open-house touring, or just about anywhere!



This week’s issue is all about everything home and garden. Get local shopping tips, garden inspo, and more in this special issue written by Tyler Hayden and beautifully photographed by Ingrid Bostrom. Soak it all in, and enjoy your Sunday!