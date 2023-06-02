Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Promising young scholars chosen to represent UC at Nobel conference in Germany

The University of California announced today (June 1) that 28 exceptional young scientists from its campuses and affiliated national laboratories have been selected for the fourth class of UC President’s Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings Fellows and the opportunity to join Nobel laureates from around the world at the 2023 Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany.

“These fellows are among the best and brightest of the University’s young ambassadors to the scientific world,” said UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D. “We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to supporting them as they grow in their careers. Participating in the Lindau meetings will set them up for future success.”

The fellows program, now in its fourth year, is funded by UC Investments and UC’s National Laboratories to allow a select group of UC doctoral and postdoctoral students to attend the annual event. The one-of-a-kind scholarly summit, now in its 72nd year, will be held June 25–June 30, 2023, this year with a focus on physiology and medicine.

Since 1953, more than 35,000 students, Ph.D. candidates and postdocs have taken part in the highly competitive program. With this year, the UC President’s Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings Fellows now number 80 from the 10 UC campuses and 23 from the UC-affiliated national laboratories. Because the Lindau meetings were conducted virtually for two years of the coronavirus pandemic, several UC fellows who were unable to attend in person during that time will now join this year’s class in Lindau.

“This five-day meeting of the minds can be truly life-changing for UC’s brilliant young scientists,” said UC Chief Investment Officer Jagdeep Singh Bachher, who conceived of the fellowships. “In addition to the beautiful backdrop of the island of Lindau, the chance to engage with and learn from their elders who have been awarded a Nobel Prize makes this event truly extraordinary. And the relationships sparked among the hundreds of young peers broadens scientific, and friendship, networks around the world.”

“We are honored to again sponsor a remarkable group of young researchers from our national laboratories to participate in this unique event,” said Craig Leasure, vice president for National Laboratories. “The fellows have already accomplished great things and I’m sure Lindau will inspire them to achieve even more for UC and the world.”

The diverse group of UC fellows were nominated by UC faculty and chosen after submitting an essay, letters of recommendation, an evaluation of their research accomplishments, and approval by the Lindau meetings organization in Germany. A UC work group that included a Nobel Prize laureate narrowed down the candidates, who were then approved by Drake, Bachher and Leasure.

This year’s fellows from UC campuses for the physiology/medicine meetings are:

Gregory Poore UC San Diego

Jacob Schimelman UC San Diego

Sean Harvey UC San Diego

Julia Gensheimer UCLA

Mirian De Siqueira UCLA

Aileen Nava UCLA

Rachel Sousa UC Irvine

Frederick Arnold UC Irvine

Hersh Bhargava UC San Francisco

Alexander Merriman UC San Francisco

Allison Chau UC Santa Barbara

Julia Chung UC Santa Barbara

Elizabeth Rizor UC Santa Barbara

Akanksha Thawani UC Berkeley

Nithya Sivakumar UC Davis

Regina Agulto UC Davis

Raman Goyal UC Davis

Elena Kozlova UC Riverside

Zoe Figueroa UC Riverside

Christi Turner UC Merced

Those selected from the National Laboratories include:

Wonjin Choi Lawrence Livermore National Lab

Sean Leonard Lawrence Livermore National Lab

Sijia Huang Lawrence Livermore National Lab

Sarah Sandholtz Lawrence Livermore National Lab

Zachary Sasiene Los Alamos National Lab

Joshua Woods Lawrence Berkeley National Lab

Alexia Crosby Lawrence Berkeley National Lab

Michael Kosicki Lawrence Berkeley National Lab