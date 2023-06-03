Builders Remedy or Wreckage?

I am not so alarmed by the rather louche and controversial background of the entrepreneurs behind the planned 30-unit project in the Lower Riviera as I am by the negative impact that it will have on that very charming neighborhood. Yes, I used the word charming because that is one of the adjectives that best describes our city and it is one of the qualities that distinguishes it from much of Southern California. It’s what attracts people to visit and want to live here.

I’m afraid that many of the politicians for whom I voted could care a fig for finding creative solutions for housing and aesthetics. Creating a law, “The Builders Remedy,” whereby local planning ordinances can be tossed to the wind is folly for a city as beautiful as ours.

Will I want to vote for them again? Yes, the beauty of one’s environment is important. In fact, according to an NPR story that aired yesterday, it even impacts longevity. There are plenty of places to build this scale of project. The Lower Riviera is not one of them.

As for the entrepreneurs themselves, I hope the creators of White Lotus will be inspired by their antics to create a mini-series about them. The possibilities for a satire of our times seem endless.