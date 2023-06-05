High Fire Season Arrives in Santa Barbara County

As rain covered the county this morning, Santa Barbara officially entered the “2023 High Fire

Season”. Alongside the announcement of heightened risk came the cessation of all burn permits,

increased resources for fire departments, and a commitment to public awareness. Speaking at a

press conference under the protection of the County Fire Department roof, 1st District

Supervisor Das Williams was quick to address the precipitation outside: “Don’t be confused by a

drizzly day in June. We could have a big season before us.”



Part of preparing for that possible big season means adopting High Fire Season status, which

allows the county to receive the state funds necessary for an increased response. This will take

the form of a seasonal workforce that includes air crews, new fire engines, and more boots on

the ground. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is working with multiple partners at the

city, county, and state level, and credit this collective effort with their ability to respond

effectively. “Fire has no political boundary. It affects everywhere and everyone. That’s why we

come and work together. it wouldn’t be possible otherwise,” said John Owens, chief for

CalFire’s San Luis Obispo Unit.



It’s not just up to the officials to keep the community safe. “It’s a shared responsibility, we all

need to do everything in our power to prevent these fires,” said 2nd District Supervisor Joan

Hartmann. The speakers all stressed the importance of clearing defensible space around

homes and being hyper-aware of fire-causing activities, which can be as simple as starting a

car too close to dry vegetation. The fire department will be conducting property inspections at

urban interface areas to make sure that zone regulations are being followed.



Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig emphasized the Firewise program, which is

focused on community preparedness and response. “Go get your neighbor’s numbers, it’s that

easy,” said 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps. For more information on wildfire safety visit

SBCFire.com, the FireWise page at NFPA.com, and sign up for emergency alerts at

ReadySBC.org.

The goal of defensible space is to decrease the amount of flammable items closer to a home. More at sbcfire.com/defensible-space-program/.