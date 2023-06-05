Santa Ynez Principal Exits as Teacher of the Year Is ‘Unleashed’

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School bid farewell this Thursday to its graduating class of 2023. Among the 175 cap-and-gowned seniors were dozens of honors society members, scholarship recipients, and those recognized for their biliteracy. Ten graduates will compete in college athletics. Two have signed on with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The school also said goodbye to the person leading the outdoor commencement ceremony: Principal Michael Niehoff, a well-liked administrator who became collateral damage in the outside culture wars that have penetrated the campus.

After just one year at the helm, Niehoff announced this spring that he would not be returning in the fall. His decision came after the school’s Board of Education, bowing to external pressure from conservative valley voices, ordered the removal of Pride-themed crosswalks from the campus, prompting a walkout among LGBTQ students and their supporters. Shortly before that, accusations of racism and mistreatment were leveled against a vice principal.

In his announcement, Niehoff commended Santa Ynez students and faculty as among the best he’s ever worked with but said his job as principal had become all but impossible due to “small groups of people in the community seemingly destined, at all costs, to attack one another and wield their agendas at the school’s expense.” Niehoff’s replacement, who has yet to be named, will be the school’s fourth principal since 2019.

Niehoff is leaving, however, with one big feather in his cap. Social sciences teacher Gregory Wolf was recently named Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, after Niehoff hand-picked him as Santa Ynez High’s nomination and after Wolf beat out an impressive pool of candidates.

In an interview, Niehoff said he was pleased the campus was being recognized for one of the many positive things happening there that don’t necessarily grab headlines. “We could use some wins,” he said, “based on what’s been going on.”

Niehoff said Wolf ― who teaches history, political science, and psychology ― embodies the best traits of a 21st century educator, one who facilitates learning in an open, collaborative classroom environment rather than simply lecturing from the podium. Wolf shuns the “sage from the stage” persona, Niehoff said, much preferring to float among students engaged in group assignments and guiding them through the curriculum.

In his short time at Santa Ynez High, Niehoff was credited with helping interested teachers adopt a “learning by doing” style of instruction called project-based learning, or PBL. The approach, Niehoff explained, allows students to develop knowledge and skills through team projects that are set around challenges they’ll face in their adult lives, whether it’s starting a business, coordinating a public art project, addressing them greater autonomy over their education by letting them choose the issues and the ways they want to address them. “It’s where education needs to go,” he said.

Wolf was especially receptive to PBL’s concepts, some of which he’d already been using in his classroom. “Greg is a super bright and creative guy. He has all the pieces,” Niehoff said. “I just gave him a nudge. He’s been unleashed.”

Wolf, who has been teaching for 10 years, said it felt good to be recognized for his work. “It’s really an honor,” he said. Wolf’s passion for history was sparked by a boyhood trip to Gettysburg, and his path to high school teaching was cemented by a natural ability to connect with teens. He collected his County Teacher of the Year award wearing Vans sneakers and a ponytail. During breaks in the school day, his classroom is the gathering place for colleagues to swap jokes and share successful lesson plans.