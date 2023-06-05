Solvang’s Wildling Museum Accepting Art Competition Submissions

Darwin Falls, the Klamath River, Tenaya Lake, the list goes on. In each of California’s nine National Parks, millions of visitors trek to see their beautiful water features — but many of the parks are also endangered by drought. To highlight both the beauty and shortage of water in California, The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang is holding its third juried competition.

Submissions are now open for any wall-hung media that was made in or of one of California’s National Parks. The competition will be juried by Nathan Vonk, owner of Sullivan Goss – An American Gallery in downtown Santa Barbara.

“The goal of this exhibit is to both bring awareness to the wealth of national parks to be found in California as well as the various forms of water that can be found in them, or evidence of a lack of water,” the Wildling said in a press release.

In addition to having their work displayed in the Wildling from September 24 through February 25 of the coming year, there are cash prizes to further incentivize entries. Winners will receive $2,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place.

Entries can be made here, until July 10. There is a $35 entry fee for the first piece and $20 for each additional piece, with a limit of three entries per artist.

For more information, visit wildlingmuseum.org.