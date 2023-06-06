Santa Barbara Zoo Announces Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine
(June 5, 2023) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Zoo is excited to announce Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine, celebrating the Zoo’s 60 years of shining achievements, on Saturday, August 26. Zoofari Ball is one of Santa Barbara’s quintessential charitable events that invites guests to a one-of-a-kind experience after dark at the park, while supporting the preservation, conservation, and enhancement of the natural world and its living treasures including all the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
From the glimmer of the moon on the water to the shimmery pearl colors inside an abalone, nature sparkles and shines everywhere. Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine invites guests to embrace the brilliance of the occasion and unleash their inner sparkle. Sparkling libations will flow freely while Rincon Events returns to serve up a feast. The Zoo’s hilltop will glow brightly as partygoers dance the night away to live music under the shining stars. All guests must be 21+ to attend this event.
“We could think of no better way to celebrate our 60th Anniversary than a sparkling evening filled with our incredible friends of the Zoo,” shared Rich Block, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo. “Sparkle aside, the funds raised at Zoofari Ball help us continue to advance the Zoo’s mission and continue the critical work we do every day, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of so many sponsors and donors who make it all possible.”
The Zoofari Ball Honorary Chair is George Leis, and the event is supported by a dynamic committee of local leaders including Sarai Anderson, Andrew Antone, Marcy Bazzani, Nikki Bazzani, Elaine K. Mah Best, Danielle Bolster, Alexandra Bongiovanni, Christy Borneman, Marc Borowitz, Lauren Bryson, Deanna Buley, Vince Caballero, Wendy Campbell, Betsy Challen, Brooke Costello, Colleen Dennis, Mindy Denson, Alexandria Ferris, Jessica Fisher, Sarah Berkus Gower, Heather Schuyler Gray, Patricia Griffin, Becca Hade, Liz Hahn, Kelly Herting, Michael Hurst, Kim Kirkhart, Cathy Kling, Sophie Koh, Tracy Krainer, Desirea Lekhraj-Loftus, Carol Ann Mayner, Sue McCue, Sierra Muller, Sue Neuman, Kevin Nuss, Robyn Parker, Pam Powers, Elissa Rubin, Shelley Schulte, Amy Shamus, Shannon Silk, Amy Sloan, Alison Sydney, Nana Talevi, Betsy Turner, and Shannon Vernon. The Zoofari Ball event coordinators are Tyler Speier & Megan Nuss.
Always a highlight of Zoofari Ball is the highly anticipated Travel Raffle, this year offering the chance to win a six-night luxury vacation for two to Peru. The raffle is not limited to event guests, anyone 18+ can participate. Tickets cost $100 each and only 300 will be sold. Full details here.
There are many different sponsorship opportunities to support Zoofari Ball. For more information on sponsoring the event, please contact Megan Nuss at mnuss@sbzoo.org or (805) 679-8442. This year’s Zoofari Ball sponsors include:
Diamond
Anonymous
The Crawford Family
The Dreier Family
Platinum
Anonymous
Bella Vista Designs, Inc.
Brent, Eileen & Alexander Dill
The Handtmann + Evans Family
Hutton Parker Foundation
Michael MacElhenny & David Wine
Nathan & Courtney Matthews
Mesa Lane | Mesa Advisors
Mimi Michaelis
Montecito Bank & Trust
Bob & Debbie Myman
Rudi Schulte Family Foundation
Rusty’s Pizza Parlors
Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians
U.S. Bank
Ventura Toyota & Ventura Volkswagen
John C. Woodward
Gold
Arlington Financial Advisors
Margo & Jeff Barbakow, in honor of Annabel
City National Bank
Court Connection Legal Services, Inc.
CSU Channel Islands
Frank Schipper Construction Co.
HUB International of California Insurance Services, Inc.
The Hurst Family
Marjorie Jeter
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Management
The Krainer Family
Mosher Foundation
Daniel Nash & Maia Kikerpill
Northern Trust
Pepsi
Robert K. & Barbara J. Straus Family Foundation
SSA Group
Tyler Speier Events
Venbrook Insurance Services
Village Properties, Inc.
The Wyatt Family
Leslie and Robert Zemeckis
Silver
Allen & Kimball, LLP
American Riviera Bank
Marcy & Matt Bazzani
In memory of Polly Blackburn
Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
Carbon California Company
CopperPoint Insurance Companies
Brooke Costello and Sierra Muller
Cottage Children’s Medical Center
Driven Capital Partners
Evolutions Medical & Day Spa
Drew & Allie Ferris
Fidelity Investments
Gary Frolenko Engineering
Giffin & Crane General Contractors, LLC
Jess & Aaron Goldberg
Sarah Gower and Becca Hade
Patricia & Alan Griffin
Stina Hans and Joel Kreiner
Caitlin Hensel and Kat Hitchcock
Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP
Jim & Chana Jackson
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Peter & Gerd Jordano
La Cumbre Animal Hospital
George and Laurie Leis
Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group
Dr. & Mrs. Glenn Miller
David & Maureen Morehouse
Sue & Jim Neuman
The Oshay Family Foundation
Will & Pam Powers
Angela & Carlos Sanchez
The Scribner Family
SoCalGas
Sol Wave Water
Nana & Bob Talevi
Ventura Investment Co.
Shannon & Bradley Vernon
Premier
Catering: Events by Rincon
Event Design: Tyler Speier Events
Print: Boone Graphics
Raffle: Robertson International Travel Consultants
Wine: The Brander Vineyard and Foxen Vineyard & Winery
Full details and tickets to Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine can be found here: https://www.sbzoo.org/zoofari-2023/
About the Santa Barbara Zoo
The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m.; general admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit www.sbzoo.org.