Santa Barbara Zoo Announces Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine

(June 5, 2023) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Zoo is excited to announce Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine, celebrating the Zoo’s 60 years of shining achievements, on Saturday, August 26. Zoofari Ball is one of Santa Barbara’s quintessential charitable events that invites guests to a one-of-a-kind experience after dark at the park, while supporting the preservation, conservation, and enhancement of the natural world and its living treasures including all the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

From the glimmer of the moon on the water to the shimmery pearl colors inside an abalone, nature sparkles and shines everywhere. Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine invites guests to embrace the brilliance of the occasion and unleash their inner sparkle. Sparkling libations will flow freely while Rincon Events returns to serve up a feast. The Zoo’s hilltop will glow brightly as partygoers dance the night away to live music under the shining stars. All guests must be 21+ to attend this event.

“We could think of no better way to celebrate our 60th Anniversary than a sparkling evening filled with our incredible friends of the Zoo,” shared Rich Block, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo. “Sparkle aside, the funds raised at Zoofari Ball help us continue to advance the Zoo’s mission and continue the critical work we do every day, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of so many sponsors and donors who make it all possible.”

The Zoofari Ball Honorary Chair is George Leis, and the event is supported by a dynamic committee of local leaders including Sarai Anderson, Andrew Antone, Marcy Bazzani, Nikki Bazzani, Elaine K. Mah Best, Danielle Bolster, Alexandra Bongiovanni, Christy Borneman, Marc Borowitz, Lauren Bryson, Deanna Buley, Vince Caballero, Wendy Campbell, Betsy Challen, Brooke Costello, Colleen Dennis, Mindy Denson, Alexandria Ferris, Jessica Fisher, Sarah Berkus Gower, Heather Schuyler Gray, Patricia Griffin, Becca Hade, Liz Hahn, Kelly Herting, Michael Hurst, Kim Kirkhart, Cathy Kling, Sophie Koh, Tracy Krainer, Desirea Lekhraj-Loftus, Carol Ann Mayner, Sue McCue, Sierra Muller, Sue Neuman, Kevin Nuss, Robyn Parker, Pam Powers, Elissa Rubin, Shelley Schulte, Amy Shamus, Shannon Silk, Amy Sloan, Alison Sydney, Nana Talevi, Betsy Turner, and Shannon Vernon. The Zoofari Ball event coordinators are Tyler Speier & Megan Nuss.

Always a highlight of Zoofari Ball is the highly anticipated Travel Raffle, this year offering the chance to win a six-night luxury vacation for two to Peru. The raffle is not limited to event guests, anyone 18+ can participate. Tickets cost $100 each and only 300 will be sold. Full details here.

There are many different sponsorship opportunities to support Zoofari Ball. For more information on sponsoring the event, please contact Megan Nuss at mnuss@sbzoo.org or (805) 679-8442. This year’s Zoofari Ball sponsors include:

Diamond

Anonymous

The Crawford Family

The Dreier Family

Platinum

Anonymous

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Brent, Eileen & Alexander Dill

The Handtmann + Evans Family

Hutton Parker Foundation

Michael MacElhenny & David Wine

Nathan & Courtney Matthews

Mesa Lane | Mesa Advisors

Mimi Michaelis

Montecito Bank & Trust

Bob & Debbie Myman

Rudi Schulte Family Foundation

Rusty’s Pizza Parlors

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

U.S. Bank

Ventura Toyota & Ventura Volkswagen

John C. Woodward

Gold

Arlington Financial Advisors

Margo & Jeff Barbakow, in honor of Annabel

City National Bank

Court Connection Legal Services, Inc.

CSU Channel Islands

Frank Schipper Construction Co.

HUB International of California Insurance Services, Inc.

The Hurst Family

Marjorie Jeter

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Management

The Krainer Family

Mosher Foundation

Daniel Nash & Maia Kikerpill

Northern Trust

Pepsi

Robert K. & Barbara J. Straus Family Foundation

SSA Group

Tyler Speier Events

Venbrook Insurance Services

Village Properties, Inc.

The Wyatt Family

Leslie and Robert Zemeckis

Silver

Allen & Kimball, LLP

American Riviera Bank

Marcy & Matt Bazzani

In memory of Polly Blackburn

Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Carbon California Company

CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Brooke Costello and Sierra Muller

Cottage Children’s Medical Center

Driven Capital Partners

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa

Drew & Allie Ferris

Fidelity Investments

Gary Frolenko Engineering

Giffin & Crane General Contractors, LLC

Jess & Aaron Goldberg

Sarah Gower and Becca Hade

Patricia & Alan Griffin

Stina Hans and Joel Kreiner

Caitlin Hensel and Kat Hitchcock

Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP

Jim & Chana Jackson

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Peter & Gerd Jordano

La Cumbre Animal Hospital

George and Laurie Leis

Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group

Dr. & Mrs. Glenn Miller

David & Maureen Morehouse

Sue & Jim Neuman

The Oshay Family Foundation

Will & Pam Powers

Angela & Carlos Sanchez

The Scribner Family

SoCalGas

Sol Wave Water

Nana & Bob Talevi

Ventura Investment Co.

Shannon & Bradley Vernon

Premier

Catering: Events by Rincon

Event Design: Tyler Speier Events

Print: Boone Graphics

Raffle: Robertson International Travel Consultants

Wine: The Brander Vineyard and Foxen Vineyard & Winery

Full details and tickets to Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine can be found here: https://www.sbzoo.org/zoofari-2023/

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m.; general admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit www.sbzoo.org.