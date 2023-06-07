‘More Than Just a Party Band’ Screens at Carpinteria’s Alcazar Theater

For those who missed out on the world premiere of More Than Just a Party Band, the new documentary film about one of our favorite homegrown musicians — Spencer Barnitz of Spencer the Gardener, The Wedding Band, and The Tan fame — it will screen at the Alcazar Theater in Carpinteria on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

A thoughtful exploration of what success truly means, as well as the powerful connections of friends and community, the film features stories from a slew of people you’ll recognize, including Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), Marko DeSantis (Sugarcult), Brad Nack (The Tan), and even the Independent’s own Matt Kettmann.

“While Spencer always brings fun and joy to his music and live performances, the film reveals less obvious aspects of his personal life and his adventures,” stated Robert Redfield, the film’s director and writer. “I think people, even his fans, will be surprised to learn, as I was, about Spencer’s many lives and philosophies, and the resulting depth of his work.”

Tickets are now available for $15 on the Alcazar Theater website at thealcazar.org/calendar/11852-more-than-just-a-party-band-a-film-documentary.

See the trailer here.