31 Seniors Honored For BTC Commitment to Santa Barbara Charity Work

Boys Team Charity (BTC)(btcsantabarbara) is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to “developing an altruistic spirit in young men through active participation of parents and sons in philanthropic projects in their communities.”

Supporting 24 local charities and comprising 155 boys putting 16,000 of volunteer work under its belt, BTC has recently honored the first 31 members to complete the full six-year program. This spring, the BTC Class of 2023 were honored during a recognition dinner at the Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Museum, co-chaired by Melissa Franzen and Jeannie Burford.

“In 2017 a small group of moms met at the Daily Grind Café to start a new son-parent volunteer organization for our 7th-12th grade boys in Santa Barbara. Little did we know that the Boys Team Charity Santa Barbara would endure the Thomas Fire, Montecito Debris Flow and a global pandemic in its first four years. Our League has emerged stronger than ever, poised to begin its seventh year” says past president Jane Weaver.

Current president Brian Johnson announced each of the 31 members honored, who have volunteered together since 7th grade, making BTC a success, along with helping so many people.

The Class of 2023 includes the following young men: Paddy Blinderman, Jaxon Burford, Jerrad Burford, Gabe Cabellero-Munoz, Levi Cooper, Drew Delozier, Charlie Franzen, Gabriel Gallardo, Addison Headley, Luke Hill, Luke Hoover, Tyler Hughes, Nick Jensen, Christian Johnson, Michael Kaufmann, Dawson Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Jackson Leck, Grant Lester, Jordan Lind, Ian McLychok, Riley Polchin, Dylan Reid, Dash Roshell, Landin Romo, Jamie Sanchez, John Shafer, Brody Sturm, Benji Tharakan, Charlie Weddle, and Samuel Zubas.

For more information on BTC and to be part of this close-knit and respected community, learn more/apply here when new member applications open in February 2024.