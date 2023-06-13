Santa Barbara Rep. Carbajal Reacts to Trump’s Federal Arraignment

Santa Barbara Congressmember Salud Carbajal responded to Donald Trump’s federal arraignment in Miami this Tuesday, urging constituents not to minimize the gravity of the charges against the former president by tuning out the proceedings as more of “the routinely outrageous actions and seemingly endless legal troubles of Donald Trump.”

Carbajal, a liberal Democrat who frequently touts his bipartisan bona fides, noted that he was first elected in the same election cycle that put Trump in the White House. As such, he said, he frequently feels inclined to do the same.

“But today cannot be viewed as just another day in the typical flurry that surrounds Donald Trump’s shocking words and actions. The charges against the former president include major violations of national security and serious evidence of criminal obstruction.”

Trump was charged with 37 felony counts for being in possession of classified documents after he was voted out of office, refusing to turn them over in the face of repeated requests, and resisting federal subpoenas. He is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes. At Tuesday’s arraignment, Trump entered a not-guilty plea to all charges.

This is Trump’s second not-guilty plea in the past two months. In April, he was arraigned in a New York state court on charges related to a hush-money deal with former adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.