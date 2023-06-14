Senior Expo of Santa Barbara is Back!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 14, 2023 —Senior Expo is returning after a three-year hiatus during the pandemic. Family Service Agency (FSA) today announced that the 32nd Annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara, the largest active aging fair in our area, will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The deadline to register as a sponsor or exhibitor is August 1, 2023.

Organizations have the opportunity to engage more than 1,000 local seniors and caregivers and network with more than 100 booths focused on the needs of seniors and caregivers in our community. Exhibit space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis, and is expected to sell out early.

“The Expo is the only event of its kind on the Central Coast. Attendees receive great information on the plethora of services resources available to them,” said Lisa Brabo, FSA CEO. “With the support of our sponsors and exhibitors, and the help of more than 50 volunteers, we are really proud to be able to bring the Senior Expo back to the community this year.”

In addition to hosting 100+ exhibitions, the event provides opportunities for flu shots, health screenings, and lots of fun activities and incentives for seniors and their caregivers. Tickets to the event will be available at the door on October 4th and will remain at the same level as prior years, at $5 per attendee. For more information, visit www.seniorexposb.com.