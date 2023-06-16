County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department Launches New Online Permitting System
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is thrilled to announce the launch of
Planning and Development’s new online permitting system, which will revolutionize the permit
application process. Beginning July 5, 2023, applicants will have the convenience of applying for
permits online, tracking their permitting status, and managing application resubmissions all in one user-
friendly platform.
The new online permitting is through the Accela Citizen’s Access Portal; it aims to enhance customer
service and streamline the permitting process for the community.
“We are committed to providing exceptional service and embracing technology advancements to
improve the experience for our community members. The online permitting system will increase
efficiency, reduce paperwork and expedite the review process,” said Planning and Development
Director Lisa Plowman.
To utilize the new system, applicants must register as Accela users. Information on how to register
now, can be found in this Accela Registration Guide. Please note that the department will no longer
accept hard-copy applications, all submissions must be made through the Accela system.
To ensure a smooth transition, the Planning and Development Department will not accept new
applications from 5 p.m. June 23, 2023, through 8 a.m. July 5, 2023, unless it is a simple over-the-
counter permit (e.g., re-roof, water heater replacement, simple electrical permit).
If you already have an application in progress and wish to submit revisions before July 5th, you can do
so through your existing Box account. However, for revisions after July 5th, you will need to register
with Accela and link your application(s) to your account. This can be done by emailing
AccelaCitizenPortal@countyofsb.org.
For registration assistance or any issues related to the new online permitting system, please contact
AccelaCitizenPortal@countyofsb.org. Ensure that you include “Planning” or “Building” in the subject
line to route your question appropriately.
The Accela Citizen Portal is already used for Cannabis business licensing. It will be expanded to
additional County departments in the months to come.