Detectives Say Suspect in Unsolved Montecito Murder Drove to Victim’s Home from L.A. 

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Releases New Details and Two More Images of Suspect’s SUV, Says $10,000 Reward Still on Table

Sheriff’s detectives have released two new images of the 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne seen coming and going from Violet Evelyn Alberts’s Montecito home the night of her murder, May 27, 2022. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its public-outreach efforts in the unsolved murder of 96-year-old Montecito resident Violet Evelyn Alberts after detectives uncovered new details about the SUV captured on surveillance footage coming and going from the victim’s Park Lane residence the evening of her murder on May 27, 2022.

Last week, the department released the first two images of the vehicle along with an announcement that it was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Alberts’s killer, who allegedly broke into her home and smothered her as she put up a fight. In a follow-up statement this Thursday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said that thanks to leads generated by last week’s photos and request for information, detectives are now able to share two more images “extracted from a closed-circuit video camera” of the SUV — a 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne — along with the discovery that “the white Porsche traveled from Los Angeles to Montecito on the evening of the murder.”

“Residents in the Los Angeles area that may have loaned or rented their 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne in May 2022 are encouraged to reach out to detectives,” Zick stated, adding that Montecito residents are also asked “to continue to check for any surveillance footage from May 2022 for this vehicle.”

Anyone who knows the subject associated with this vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150 or leave an anonymous tip by calling (805) 681-4171 or emailing tips@sbsheriff.org.