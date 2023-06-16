Ritchie to Head Assistance League® of Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara has ushered in President Judy Ritchie to preside over the chapter’s historic 75th-anniversary year.

Ritchie has been installed as the 2023-24 president to guide the all-volunteer, 350-member-strong, organization as it continues a legacy of commitment to developing and building programs that benefit residents throughout Santa Barbara County.

The theme “Up, Up and Away, Soaring to New Heights” resonates with Ritchie, she said, “because of our fantastic growth.”

Ritchie added, “our collective talents lift us up together through selfless service and buoyancy of attitude. Our passion for the work of our chapter is what raises us up and makes us soar to new heights.”

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara was established in 1948 by women determined to apply their talents and time to improving the lives of others throughout the community. The first public undertaking of the local chapter was aiding a local residential facility for people with disabilities. Thus was launched the chapter’s on-going relationship with a local treasure known as Hillside, formerly known as Hillside House.

A highlight of Ritchie’s presidency will be celebrating in October the chapter’s 75th year of incorporation. A community party, as well as other events, are in the works.

As president of ALSB, her duties including presiding at meetings of the board and membership, serving as an ex-officio committee member, presenting the annual report of committee activities to members and serving as liaison for annual meetings of the national organization.

After joining the Santa Barbara chapter in 2012, Ritchie jumped into serving in various positions on the board of directors, helping with several philanthropies and working behind the scenes in the chapter’s thrift shop. In addition, she is a founding board member of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

The chapter’s 14 philanthropic programs, and two related auxiliaries the Assistance League support, are funded by proceeds from the chapter’s thrift shop located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road. Thanks to people who generously donate items they no long need, combined with shoppers eager for bargains, thrift shop proceeds are setting sales records this year.

Ritchie heads the board of directors which includes Carol Saucedo, president-elect; Nikki Rickard, vice president of membership; Lene Shutt, vice president of philanthropic programs; Janice Caesar, vice president of resource development; Pam Eliason, recording secretary; Alison Hedge, corresponding secretary; and Mary Lopez, chief financial officer.

Additional board members include Sydney Tredick, strategic planning chair; Gail Grant, new member training chair; Pamela Gilbert, public relations chair; Tomi Topinko, chapter liaison to Assisteens; Tara Brown, Las Aletas Auxiliary representative and Charlene Heinz, parliamentarian.

The Santa Barbara chapter is part of a national organization that had its beginnings in Southern California in 1919 and subsequently organized as a non-profit in 1935. All 120 chapters are dedicated to support programs to help the needy and other underserved people in their communities.