Fossemalle Dance Studio Presents “An Invitation to Dance”

The Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company Presents its 34th Season of “An Invitation to Dance” at the High School Little Theater

Housed at the Fossemalle Dance Studio, the Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company is presenting their 34th season of “An Invitation to Dance,” under the direction of Christine Fossemalle and assisted by Sonia Ibarra Corona.

Held at the High School Little Theatre, the performances will consist of a wide range of ages and expertise from the dancers. Associated with their mutual support and camaraderie, the performances will include ballet, lyrical, hip-hop, and tap choreographies.

The studio is presenting another generation of newcomers, celebrating their graduates Lily Barnes and Amelie Loya, and welcoming back one of their 2022 graduates as guest artist for the season, Camryn Kemp.

The performances are many things for the Fossemalle dancers, for newcomers they are a reward for their first year of involvement, for continuing dancers they are a compiling effect of devotion to their craft, and for graduates they are a decade or more of commitment to strive for their best prior to beginning their new stage of life.

Sing, Sing, Sing Extravaganza| Photo: Christine’s Photography

Each dancer shares the same desire to express themselves through dance and cherish these upcoming performing moments in the process. As for the teachers, they appreciate the continued opportunity to share their passion with their dancers as a beautiful gift that they are thankful for.

The Fossemalle Dance Studio performers are awaiting the chance to entertain, with performances being held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday June 22, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and will be available exclusively at the Fossemalle Dance Studios in Santa Ynez, (805) 688-8494.