Santa Barbara City College Football Star Held on Attempted Murder Charge

One of the men arrested on an attempted murder charge on June 7 was Brandon Smith, a star for Santa Barbara City College’s football team who announced his commitment to play for Oregon State University the same day as the alleged assault — June 2, according to media reports. Oregon State has since stated to the press that Smith never signed and will not be part of the program.

Brandon Tyree Smith attended SBCC from his high school in Chicago, capturing the attention of four-year colleges after his performance as a running back for the Vaqueros this past season. He ran 16 touchdowns into the end zone and rushed for 1,231 yards. After visiting Oregon State, Smith announced he’d received a scholarship and committed to the Beavers on May 25. He’d also attracted interest from Fresno State, Nevada, Hawai’i, and other schools. AP ranks Oregon State at Number 17 among college football teams.

In the altercation on June 2, 21-year-old Smith and three other men — Jordan Lopez, 20; Michael Lee, 21; and Jude Hallal, 19 — are accused of fighting with a 20-year-old man at what the County Sheriff’s Office described as a community pool near Gate Way in Noleta. The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Santa Barbara City College acknowledged Smith and Hallal were students, and that Lopez was a former student. “SBCC was saddened to hear the news of this tragic event, and we feel deeply for the victim, his family, and friends,” the school stated through its Communications Office. “SBCC takes these allegations seriously and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.”

Smith and the three other suspects are being held on $2 million bail each. Sheriff’s investigators request the public come forward with additional information at (805) 681-4150, or anonymously at (805) 681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.