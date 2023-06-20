Goleta Urges Community Members to Celebrate July 4th WITHOUT Illegal Fireworks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

With July 4th coming up, the City of Goleta wants to remind you that setting off fireworks is not only illegal but puts us all in harm’s way. Watch a video message from Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig and Goleta Chief of Police Services Lt. Rich Brittingham urging community members to celebrate Independence Day without illegal fireworks. The video is available in English and Spanish from the City’s Spanish Engagement Specialist Marcos Martinez. Please watch and share with friends and family.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Setting off fireworks in the City of Goleta is not only illegal, but it is also dangerous and puts our entire community at risk. Thousands of fireworks related injuries are reported across the country each year, and in addition, our community also faces serious repercussions from fire risk.”

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said, “Illegal fireworks pose a major threat to our communities. It takes just one spark to cause devastation to the people and property in our community.”

Goleta Chief of Police Services Lt. Rich Brittingham said, “Goleta Police will be patrolling neighborhoods and enforcing illegal fireworks laws. Offenders are subject to hefty fines and can also be legally and financially liable for injuries or for starting a fire.”

To report illegal fireworks, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724.

Besides being dangerous, fireworks can also cause a great deal of stress for people who are noise sensitive, and they can be terrifying for pets. Every year, fireworks cause animals to run away, some who are lost forever.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) wants pet owners to plan ahead. Crates are available for loan for free from now through July 4 at any SBCAS shelter location, including the one at Overpass Road in Goleta. Since more pets are reported missing during this period than any other time of year, SBCAS is partnering with CARE4Paws, ASAP, BUNS, SB Humane, and others, to offer 30-days of free microchips across the County. Pet owners can take advantage of this initiative throughout the month of June by visiting any SBCAS shelter, BUNS or ASAP Cats during regular business hours, or taking advantage of one of the 44 mobile clinics near you. For more information, go to www.sbcanimalservices.org/july4.

While no group has organized a professional fireworks show at Girsh Park this year as has been done in year’s past, the City of Goleta hopes you have a safe and fun Independence Day wherever you choose to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Thank you in advance for being a considerate neighbor this Independence Day and always.