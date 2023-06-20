Search Underway for ‘Man Overboard’ in Santa Barbara Channel

A search is underway in the waters southwest of Point Conception for a crew member who apparently fell off the African Cardinal at around 5 a.m. roughly 14 miles from the Santa Barbara County coast. A helicopter crew flew from the Coast Guard (CG) base at Point Mugu to the area, and a small boat from CG Station Channel Islands and the CG Cutter Robert Ward were dispatched.

The African Cardinal is a 655-foot-long container ship holding bulk quantities of an unspecified cargo and sailing under the Panamanian flag. Online sources state it is registered to the Batanagar Shipping Corporation based in Japan. The ship was traveling from Shanghai to Long Beach, according to MarineTraffic.com. It was due to arrive in Long Beach today at around 4 p.m., but ship’s traffic shows it to be stationary in the Santa Barbara Channel off San Miguel Island.