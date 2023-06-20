Breaking News | Search Underway for ‘Man Overboard’ in Santa Barbara Channel
Public Safety

Search Underway for ‘Man Overboard’ in Santa Barbara Channel

Bulk Container Ship 'African Cardinal' Reports Crew Member Missing During Run Between Shanghai and Long Beach

The Coast Guard Cutter "Robert Ward" is among the vessels searching for a missing crew member from the "African Cardinal" in the Santa Barbara Channel. | Credit: Courtesy
Tue Jun 20, 2023 | 5:42pm

A search is underway in the waters southwest of Point Conception for a crew member who apparently fell off the African Cardinal at around 5 a.m. roughly 14 miles from the Santa Barbara County coast. A helicopter crew flew from the Coast Guard (CG) base at Point Mugu to the area, and a small boat from CG Station Channel Islands and the CG Cutter Robert Ward were dispatched.

The African Cardinal is a 655-foot-long container ship holding bulk quantities of an unspecified cargo and sailing under the Panamanian flag. Online sources state it is registered to the Batanagar Shipping Corporation based in Japan. The ship was traveling from Shanghai to Long Beach, according to MarineTraffic.com. It was due to arrive in Long Beach today at around 4 p.m., but ship’s traffic shows it to be stationary in the Santa Barbara Channel off San Miguel Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Wed Jun 21, 2023 | 02:56am
https://www.independent.com/2023/06/20/search-underway-for-man-overboard-in-santa-barbara-channel/

