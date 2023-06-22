Don Barthelmess, Tom Elliott, and Chad MakelaJoin Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of three new board

members – Don Barthelmess, Tom Elliott, and Chad Makela. Additionally, Chuck Wilson

assumes the position of board president, taking the reins from outgoing President Sigrid Toye.

The 21-member Board of Directors provides oversight in the stewardship of the organization.

“We are excited to have Tom and Chad join our board and to have Don return,” said SBMM

Executive Director Greg Gorga. “They each bring unique skills and experience that will greatly

benefit SBMM.”



Don Barthelmess has been involved in the marine technology industry for more than 45 years.

Throughout his underwater career, he has worked in the commercial diving industry as a diver,

submarine pilot, and ROV technician. Barthelmess is an emeritus professor of the highly

acclaimed Marine Diving Technology Program at Santa Barbara City College where he trained

local divers and marine technicians for more than 30 years. He received degrees from Florida

Institute of Technology in underwater technology as well as a degree in occupational studies

from California State University. He holds a graduate degree in educational technology from

Pepperdine University.



Always ready to give back to his community, Barthelmess is a past president of the Santa

Barbara Maritime Museum and the Historical Diving Society. In 2011, he spearheaded the efforts

to fundraise, restore, and return the world’s first commercial lockout diving bell Purisima (now

located at SBMM) back to Santa Barbara Harbor where it was built in 1964. He is part of the

local volunteer team that has designed and is developing the Deepwater Diving Monument

Project public art statue for the Santa Barbara Harbor. The bronze sculpture will educate the

general public while honoring Santa Barbara as the birthplace of deepwater diving and

technology infrastructure. Proud to be rejoining the SBMM Board of Directors, Barthelmess is

looking forward to seeing this project through to completion. Learn more about the monument

and make a donation.



Tom Elliott has lived in Santa Barbara for more than 50 years. A former marine and Vietnam

veteran, Elliott completed commercial diving school in 1968. He also holds a designation in

business management from UCLA. Working for two companies based in Santa Barbara, Elliott

participated in many projects around the world as a diver and program logistics manager. He is

the author of the book Two Years to Serve. Elliott began volunteering at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in 2012, working with Bob Kirby to put on hardhat diving demonstrations in front of the museum. In 2015, he became

involved with SBMM’s yacht Ranger to prepare it for the 2017 one-hundredth birthday

celebration. Since then, Elliott remains involved with the boat’s maintenance and restoration. He

is also a member of the museum’s exhibition installation team and the incoming chair of the

Collections and Exhibits Committee.



Chad Makela is a highly accomplished professional with experience driving successful

marketing strategies for large organizations as well as managing sales to the nation’s largest

retailers. He is the COO for Oleavicin, LLC, providing products that unlock the natural healing

power of the olive leaf to deliver lasting relief for several ailments. Makela is also the CMO for

California Coast Naturals and a former president of Olivos Del Mar. He holds a bachelor of arts

degree in ethnomusicology from UC Santa Barbara.



Makela has a deep connection to his community and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. He is

a ninth generation Santa Barbarian with a lifetime of ocean experience including lifeguarding,

competitive swimming, paddling, and surfing. In 2002, he was selected as a local Argonaut for

the Jason Project, a science expedition to the Santa Barbara Channel Islands to bring awareness

to environmental issues affecting the islands. SBMM was Makela’s museum sponsor. He was

internationally sponsored in 2004, traveling to Louisiana to bring awareness to the disappearing

wetlands at the time. The Makela family has long been involved with SBMM, and Chad Makela

is thrilled to be joining the SBMM board at this time also serving as the chair of the museum’s

Marketing Committee.



Chuck Wilson grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated high school from Laguna Blanca. He

received a bachelor of science degree in public administration and planning from the University

of Southern California and later received from the same university a dual master’s degree in

public administration and planning. Wilson is a retired city planner with 28 years of planning

experience. He worked for the City of Mission Viejo for 25 years, serving the last 13 years as the

director of community development. Wilson also spent several years as a planner for the City of

Hawthorne. He served for three years on the Board of Directors of the Planning Directors

Association of Orange County and was president in 2006.



Wilson has been married to his wife Mary since 1989 and has two children, Ashley and

Andrew. He joined the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s Board of Directors in 2014. His

interest in the museum began through his parents, Ed and Helen Wilson, who were one of the

four Keystone founding donors when the museum opened in July 2000.

“We are excited to have Chuck take over the helm as board chair,” said SBMM Executive

Director Greg Gorga. “His family has a rich history here in Santa Barbara and at the Santa

Barbara Maritime Museum.”

Tom Elliott. Image courtesy of Tom Elliott. Don Barthelmess. Image courtesy of Don Barthelmess. Chad Makela. Image courtesy of Chad Makela. Chuck Wilson. Image courtesy of Chuck Wilson.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), which is located in the Waterfront Center

Building (formerly the Naval Reserve Building), opened its doors to the public in July 2000,

with the unique mission to interpret the rich and diverse maritime history of the Santa Barbara

Channel. SBMM is an interactive museum – a place where the public can experience maritime

culture without leaving the harbor.



Founded by a group of fisherman, divers, and sailors, SBMM provides hands-on learning

opportunities for all ages, delving into Santa Barbara’s robust maritime history while

highlighting the important role the Santa Barbara Channel plays in our culture and community.

From the engaging exhibitions, visitors leave with a love for and better understanding of the

Santa Barbara Channel – its abundant marine life, the multiple recreational activities it provides,

and the people making a living on its waters. Learn more at sbmm.org.

Contact: Jessica Tade

Deputy Director

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

(805) 284-0299

jtade@sbmm.org

sbmm.org